Photo Credit: Israel’s Defense Ministry

The German Bundestag on Wednesday approved an advance payment of approximately 600 million euros ($648.5 million) to the Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) to help it prepare for the production of the anti-missile missile system Arrow 3 missiles. The deal itself––estimated at 4 billion euros, the largest arms deal in Israel’s history––will be signed in late 2023. It depends on US approval since American funding was involved in developing the Arrow 3 system.

Germany’s interest in this system increased dramatically following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz told reporters he believes the US will soon give its final approval to the deal.

The Arrow 3 (Hetz 3 in Hebrew) is an exo-atmospheric (outside the atmosphere) hypersonic (between 5 and 25 times the speed of sound or about 1 to 5 miles per) anti-ballistic missile. Jointly produced by IAI and Boeing, it intercepts ballistic missiles above the earth’s atmosphere, during the space-flight portion of their trajectory. It can knock down intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) carrying nuclear, chemical, biological, or conventional warheads.

Using its divert motor capability, the Arrow 3 kill vehicle can switch directions dramatically, allowing it to pivot to see approaching satellites. Its reported flight range is up to 1,500 miles.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, the Ministry of Defense, and the Aerospace Industry welcomed the decision of the Defense Committee and the Budget Committee of the Bundestag, to approve the commitment to start preparations for the implementation of the procurement deal for Arrow 3.

The German press reported that the negotiations of the deal have been “complicated” because of Israel’s grave concerns regarding protecting its product against espionage.

MP Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, (Free Democratic Party, North Rhine-Westphalia), stated that “By purchasing the Arrow 3 system, Germany lives up to its military responsibility, and breaks up with its naive notion that nothing bad is going to happen.”

According to the AFP, the Federal Ministry of Finance explained in its submission of the deal for approval by the budget committee that “the Israeli guided missile system should ‘contribute to protecting Germany, the population and critical infrastructure from ballistic missiles.’” By using the shield, “long-range enemy missiles outside the earth’s atmosphere should be destroyed by a direct hit.”

Construction to fulfill the order will begin “as soon as possible,” with delivery in 2025.