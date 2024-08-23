Photo Credit: Asher Schwartz

If we accept Hashem’s Mitzvot and love Him with all of our heart and soul, there will be a consequence of rain, bounty, etc. Ohr Hachaim notices that the consequences commence with the word ונתתי, “and I will give “, whereas נתתי, “I will give”, would be more appropriate. He explains that the reward for Torah and Mitzvot is in fact in the world to come. If we live Hashem with all of our heart we will merit a “bonus”, but the actual reward is eternal. Hence the extra “vav”.

He has another interesting “diyuk” at the end of the second Parsha of Shema. Just like the first Parsha of Shema must be written and placed on the doorpost, so too must the entire second Parsha be written. If so, we would expect the final verse to be וכתבתם על מזוזות ביתך ובשעריך.

למען ירבו ימיכם… Would be seemingly more fitting before the Mitzvot of Teffilin and Mezuza.

He suggests that the Torah wanted to juxtapose Mezuza and promise of long life, as Chazal bring that he who is careful about Mezuza merits long days and years.

Mezuza is a relatively easy, one time, Mitzvah to fulfill. Why would it result in long life?

Rambam writes:

אמרו חכמים הראשונים כל מי שיש לו תפילין בראשו ובזרועו וציצית בבגדו ומזוזה בפתחו מוחזק הוא שלא יחטא שהרי יש לו מזכירין רבים והן הם המלאכים שמצילין אותו מלחטוא שנאמר חונה מלאך ה’ סביב ליראיו ויחלצם.

If one pays attention to the Mezuza and its content upon leaving his home, going out into the world (and upon returning) it will effect his entire religious essence.

Shabbat Shalom

