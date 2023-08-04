Photo Credit: Asher Schwartz

Who has not been in an uncomfortable situation? First day at a new school or shul, camp or community, where everyone seems to know everyone else except for you.

The Torah writes ואהבתם את הגר (Dvarim 10:19) We must love every Jew and, of course, refrain from oppressing him (לא תונו איש את עמיתו). Still, the Torah singles out the “Ger”, who sacrificed so much, and finds himself as outsider. We are commanded to love the “Ger”, which could certainly include welcoming, supporting, and all sorts of reaching out.

Advertisement





Sefer Hachinuch (431) adds that we can learn from this Mitzvah the importance of reaching out to any outsider and to offer friendship and help. This helps not only the outsider, but also the one who reaches out, as it refines his Midos in the Torah’s ways.

Shabbat Shalom