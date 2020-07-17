Photo Credit: Jewish Press

How do we gather the strength needed for our journey through life?

“These are the journeys of the children of Israel who left the land of Egypt” is how Parshat Masei starts, followed by a list of the 42 places where we camped during our desert journey. Some of the places have beautiful names such as Shefer (beauty) and Mitkah (sweetness) while others are named Haradah (fear) and Marah (bitterness).

These are not names that previously existed. Instead, the children of Israel gave names to these places according to their behavior and spiritual status at each locale.

What’s the conclusion? You write the story of your journey through life. You choose whether to give pleasant or unpleasant names to the stations along the way.

This week, I broadcast a report about a Chabad couple living in Bolivia. They left that quarantined country with their seven sons – among them a two-month-old baby boy. Due to the situation in Bolivia, he had not yet received a brit milah.

They decided to travel to Israel to hold the brit, and this journey took four consecutive days of exhausting flights. This story is most appropriate for Parshat Masei since, instead of crying and complaining, the parents made their kids part of an exciting journey, reminding them enthusiastically at each airport of the number of wonderful flights that remained. The kids didn’t stop singing and dancing at each stopover, in jubilant expectation of the brit that would soon be celebrated in Israel.

In the end, you really are the one who gives names to the stations you stop at during your journey through life.