After spreading a call to “hunt Jews” in a well-orchestrated attack, vile Arab gangs chased, beat, and indeed hunted Jews in the streets of Amsterdam. Some were rammed with cars, others kicked and spit on, still others forced to jump into freezing rivers to escape.

The pogrom in Amsterdam, which took place two days before the anniversary of Kristallnacht, was a harsh and painful reminder that the more things change, the more they say the same.

Eighty-six years after the night of broken glass, Jews in Europe were once again abandoned and unprotected, forcing some to again try protect themselves by crying out, “I’m not Jewish.” The same country in which Anne Frank was forced to hide and that failed to protect or hold perpetrators accountable then, once again had Jews hiding and left unprotected. Nearly nine decades after Anne Frank, the media continues to downplay Jew hatred with the New York Times, Reuters, and the Associated Press describing the incident as “violence tied to a soccer game.” Now, as then, Jews are made to feel alone, isolated, needing the courage to take care of ourselves.

While Kristallnacht is probably the most famous day of rage against the Jews of Europe in the 1930’s, it wasn’t the first and was far from an isolated event. My grandfather operated a stand selling women’s garments in the outdoor Spandau market in Berlin, Germany. One day (not on Kristallnacht), Nazis attacked the market, destroying his merchandise and beating him. My grandparents were living in Germany but my grandfather was a Polish national. The Nazis passed a cruel law expelling all those living in Germany who were not German nationals. He and his father-in-law had Polish passports, but Poland wasn’t letting anyone in, leaving them deported to “no man’s land,” along the border between Poland and Germany. He had family who had immigrated to America and agreed to sponsor him and his family, but my grandfather was still waiting for the papers to arrive that would allow them to emigrate to America.

In the meantime, my grandmother moved in with her mother in Berlin, helping them run the family clothing business. On November 9, 1938, Herschel Grynszpan, a 17-year-old German-born Polish Jew living in Paris, assassinated a German diplomat, Enst vom Rath. This set off one of the worst pogroms in our history, a “night of broken glass,” with rioters destroying 267 shuls throughout Germany, Austria, and the Sudetenland. Seven thousand Jewish businesses were damaged or destroyed and 30,000 Jewish men were arrested and sent to concentration camps.

My grandmother’s maiden name was Grynszpan and she was therefore immediately arrested along with her baby and mother. They were interrogated until it could be ascertained that she was not related to the perpetrator. They were released but shaken from the experience.

Finally, the papers from the family in America arrived but my grandfather was still in No Man’s Land. Only the Gestapo could give the approval for him to return so they could emigrate as a family. Against all odds or reason, my grandmother was determined to save her family. She identified the office she needed to visit and the Gestapo officer who could stamp the required papers. She ran around the block several times until she was out of breath and she pinched her own checks until they were bright red. She rushed past the guard at Gestapo Headquarters saying she was late for an important meeting and ran up the stairs to his office, pretending to have an appointment. She pushed her way into his office and with all 4 foot 10 inches of her being, pled with the officer to stamp the paper, bring her husband home and allow them to emigrate with their baby to America. Not surprisingly, he refused. She walked over to the window and pointed out towards a bridge over a river. She said, “if you don’t stamp the papers, you will have to look out this window and watch me jump off the bridge with my baby, killing ourselves, as there is no point to living if my husband doesn’t come home.”

That moment could have gone several ways and could have easily cost her her life, but the otherwise cruel officer was caught off guard by the courage, brazenness and “chutzpa” of this tiny woman and he agreed. He stamped the papers enabling them to sail on the SS Manhattan in April 1939. The parents and siblings (other than one brother who had already moved to Palestine) they left behind were all murdered in the Holocaust; I carry the names of two of my grandfather’s brothers, Efraim and Chaim. Grateful to have escaped with their child but traumatized by what they had been through, my grandparents didn’t intend on having any more children. But after settling in Jersey City, one night my grandmother heard her daughter looking out the window davening to Hashem for a sibling. Together with my grandparents, He answered her prayer and my father was born.

Of course, countless victims of the Holocaust didn’t have the opportunity to advocate for themselves and their family and countless others were brutally murdered for trying. But after seeing the images out of Amsterdam this week, I was thinking about my grandmother, Rose Goldberg a”h, her bravery, conviction, tenacity and boldness. She was determined and stubborn. She was courageous and daring. She didn’t relinquish her fate or future to others, she was resolute in protecting and securing herself and her family. She is the reason I am here.

Fast forward to today. I am the only one of her grandchildren who doesn’t yet live in Israel. Her great-grandchildren, armed with her courage, conviction and resolve, have been among those heroically serving in the IDF, fighting in Gaza and defending our people.

Much of what happened in Amsterdam parallels our past but there is a fundamental and glaring difference. This time, the Jews abandoned by the Dutch government were not alone. IDF International Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani announced: “The targeted attacks against Jews and Israelis in Amsterdam tonight are horrific and barbaric. The images of the violence toward Jewish people in Europe are a painful reminder of our history. The IDF has an historic duty of protecting our people, wherever they are. We are preparing to deploy a mission to rescue Israelis from Amsterdam.”

Indeed, two rescue planes, funded by El Al, went to Amsterdam to bring home to Israel those who were targeted, attacked, and forced into hiding. Jews around the world are not alone, never abandoned, or on our own. We are living in miraculous times in which Hashem has granted us a country, one of the strongest and smartest militaries in the world, and an indomitable will to ensure “Never Again” truly means never again.

Our people’s existence is due to strong-willed, courageous people who didn’t surrender to circumstance or cower to enemies. Avraham went to war against powerful kings to liberate his nephew. Moshe took on the Egyptian empire with demanding that its leader Pharoah let his people go. What if the Macabbees had considered the odds and facts on the ground and never revolted against the Greek oppressors? What if Rabban Yochanan ben Zakkai simply observed the power of Vespasian and never asked for Yavneh and its sages? What if in 1948 and 1967 the brave men and women of Israel had truly accepted the impossible chances of overcoming the many nations, people, and resources that sought to obliterate them?

The past 13 months have taught us that the world respects us and fears us when we show strength, might, and Jewish pride, NOT when we cower, apologize, or take orders from others.

Perhaps, instead of instructing Jews to avoid Paris or “dangerous” European cities, hiding Israeli real estate events in America or moving them to Zoom, or taking off yarmulkas in public places, we should be demanding that police in every city protect us. Maybe it is time to coordinate with law enforcement to protect ourselves.

Don’t post and share images of Jews being beaten up, kicked, and spit on. Make images of IDF soldiers eliminating evil terrorists viral. Tell the story of the pager attack on Hezbollah over and over to anyone who will listen. Remind others of the targeted assasination of Deif, Nassrallah and others whom America couldn’t find or take out. Make sure everyone knows that Israel flew into Iran and took out their missile defense throughout the country with seeming ease. Let the picture of Israel’s rescue planes landing in Amsterdam be seared in the mind of any country that won’t protect us.

Don’t hide your Jewishness. Don’t cower or live in fear. Be responsible but be a proud and practicing Jew.

Let antisemites pay a price and face legal consequences for attacking a Jew. Instead of our fearing them, let them fear us.

