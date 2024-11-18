Photo Credit: Flash 90

Israel’s Ministry of Education is launching a new curriculum for middle school students called “The Druze Society – History, Heritage and Culture” it says will deepen Israeli students’ knowledge and understanding of Druze heritage and culture, in light of the historical partnership between the Druze and the State of Israel while understanding its components and challenges.

The program is intended as an elective subject for 7th-9th grade students in state and state-religious schools.

It seeks to cultivate tolerance and respect towards Druze tradition and way of life, and to develop the ability to maintain a respectful dialogue with other communities while listening to diverse positions.

As part of the program, there will be meetings with members of the Druze community and tours of Druze communities throughout Israel, including: Dalit al-Karmel, Yerka, Horfish, Usafia, Paki’in, Julis, Beit Jen, Kasra-Samea and more.

The Druze are a small group who, like Jews, are both a religion and a nations of people. They speak Arabic and have a religion that is distinct from Islam. They believe they are descendants of Yitro (Jethro), the father-in-law of Moshe.

They do not claim any homeland of their own and are loyal to the countries in which they live. The Druze communities are primarily divided between Israel, Syria and Lebanon.

