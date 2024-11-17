Photo Credit: Hamas website

The international leaders of the Gaza-based Hamas terrorist organization have allegedly left their luxurious digs in Qatar and have moved instead to Turkey, according to a report Sunday night by KAN News.

The terrorist officials reportedly made the move “in recent days,” the news outlet reported, quoting an unnamed Israeli official.

It is not clear whether the move to Turkey was prompted by Qatar’s recent announcement that it was terminating its role as mediator in the hostage release talks, a message that was conveyed to the Hamas leadership along with the news that they were no longer welcome in Doha.

Hamas has consistently refused to move towards any compromise on its unrealistic stance that was and remained essentially a demand for Israel’s surrender — the removal of all Israeli forces from Gaza, the return of the terrorist organization to power in the enclave, a complete, permanent ceasefire, the release of every Palestinian Authority and Gazan terrorist from Israeli prisons and rebuilding of everything destroyed in battle — all to take place before the return of any hostages abducted on October 7, 2023.

The move is expected to have at least some impact on the negotiations for the release of the 101 abductees still being held by the terrorist organization in Gaza and a ceasefire, KAN News reported.

Among those still being held are at least 50 hostages who did not survive their abduction and captivity, according to recent intelligence assessments. More than a dozen others, living and deceased, have been rescued through military operations in Gaza over the past year. Around 100 more were freed in a temporary ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas last November (2023), one month after the terrorist organization launched its horrific invasion of Israel, slaughtering at least 1,200 people and abducting 251 more. Another four people — including the bodies of two IDF soldiers who fell in battle — have been held by Hamas in Gaza since 2014.

It’s not yet clear whether all the Hamas leadership made the move, and if not, who did.

Ankara has long been a warm friend to Hamas, a vicious terrorist organization spawned by the Muslim Brotherhood, which is deeply supported by Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Turkish president announced to reporters last week that his country has “severed all ties” with the State of Israel.

