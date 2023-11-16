Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Why Bless Eisav?

Already in the womb, it was clear that Yaakov and Eisav were headed in very different directions. When they grew up, Eisav focused on hunting (and killing), while Yaakov studied in the tents of Shem and Ever. Rivka understandably loved Yaakov; Yitzchak surprisingly loved Eisav.

Eventually, when Eisav married Hittite women, even Yitzchak was disappointed in him (Bereishit 26:35). Why, then, did Yitzchak decide to bless Eisav? If Yitzchak realized that Eisav was not the tzaddik he pretended to be, why did he still intend to give him the berachot?!

The Seforno answers by noting that Yitzchak’s first beracha (which he gave to who he thought was Eisav) conferred only physical bounty: “the dew of heaven and the fats of the earth, and much grain and wine (27:28). Yitzchak made no mention of Avraham’s legacy or the inheritance of the land of Israel (a central component of Hashem’s promises to Avraham and Avraham’s legacy).

Yitzchak included these elements, the “birkat Avraham,” only later in the parasha when he knew that he was blessing Yaakov: “May He give you the blessing of Avraham… to inherit the land… that G-d has given Avraham” (Bereishit 28:4).

Why did Yitzchak divide his berachot this way?

The Seforno explains that Yitzchak realized who Eisav was and did not see him as the heir to Avraham’s legacy. He knew that Yaakov was his and Avraham’s true spiritual heir. Still, he sought to create a partnership between his two sons. He intended to bless Eisav with physical success and Yaakov with spiritual growth, hoping they would join forces and work together to build the Jewish people.

An Idea Before Its Time – Yaakov’s Berachot

Though Hashem had Rivkah subvert Yitzchak’s plan, and He completely rejected Eisav, Yitzchak’s intention to include both his children was not misguided. It was correct in principle, just before its time. Its time would come in the very next generation when Yaakov applied his father’s idea to his own children.

Though Yosef’s brothers hated him and sold him into slavery, eventually, in Parashat Vayigash, they were reunited in Mitzrayim, where the family’s survival hinged on Yosef’s support.

In Parashat Vayechi, Yaakov worked to unify his children before he died. He did this by emphasizing their mutual dependency and giving them all berachot.

When Yosef brought his sons to Yaakov to be blessed, Yaakov crossed his hands and put his right hand on Ephraim’s head. Though Menashe was the bechor, Yaakov wanted Ephraim to be (at least) an equal recipient of his berachot. (See Ha’Emek Davar (48:14), who explains Yaakov’s intentions in a way similar to the Seforno’s explanation of Yitzchak’s intention.)

After blessing his grandchildren, Yaakov gathered his children and blessed them all – together and separately. In addition to highlighting and reinforcing each child’s unique traits, Yaakov included them in each other’s berachot: “va’yevareich otam ish asher k’birchato beirach otam” (Bereishit 49:28).

His message to them was that each was blessed with unique attributes that, when combined with the rest of the brothers, could facilitate the development and success of the Jewish people. None of them alone could carry on the avot’s legacy. They needed each other (see Rashi, Ohr HaChayim, and Gur Aryeh to Bereishit 49:28).

From that point forward, all Jews remain part of the Jewish people. Even sinners are an integral part of our people.

A Source For Achdut

This is one of the bases of Jewish unity. We are meant to realize that our success hinges on working together – not just to defend ourselves but also to realize our joint mission in Hashem’s world. Even if we live our lives properly, if other Jews do not, we all lag behind.

Though we all know how important the ideas of arvut (mutual responsibility) and achdut are, we do not always sufficiently emphasize them. Before Sukkot, we were a divided and fractured people who were fighting with each other instead of working together. Many believe that we were attacked for this reason. Hashem does not support a divided people, and our enemies look to take advantage of this weakness.

The October 7 massacre and the subsequent attacks on and demonization of Jews worldwide have revived our sense of achdut. We face a common enemy, and we have banded together to fight.

The question is whether this achdut will last beyond the war. Has the attack reminded us that we are one family with a common fate and destiny that needs to work together, or will our achdut fade as soon as the enemy is defeated and the threats are averted?

Now Is The Time

Now is the time to build achdut. We are all speaking about the importance of working on achdut. Let’s make sure to turn our speech into action.

Let’s bury the hatchet with family members and others we have issues with. Let’s strengthen our relationships with those we already know and build relationships with those we cross paths with but do not yet know personally.

By doing so, we will iy”h realize the vision of both Yitzchak and Yaakov Avinu and take our place as true heirs to their legacy, the legacy of the Jewish people.