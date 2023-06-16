Photo Credit: Jewish Press

I believe, with complete faith, that the creator – blessed be his name- He creates and guides for all of creation, and he alone made, makes and will make all things.

(Rambam to Mishna Sanhedrin 10, Thirteen Principles of Faith: 1)

Continuous Creation

Last week, we saw that our Principles of Faith begin with the need to recognize Hashem as the Creator.

A closer look at the first principle reveals that we are meant to see Hashem as Creator not just in the past, but in the present and future as well. The first principle describes Hashem as “borei (creating),” not “barah (created),” and singles Him out as “the (only) one who created, creates, and will create all beings.”

In our morning prayers, we sharpen this point by describing Hashem as renewing the world “b’chol yom tamid – each day, constantly.” Hashem does not need to destroy the world in order for it to cease existing. He would simply need to stop renewing it. Hashem’s creation is not a thing of the past. It is an ever-present part of reality.

Our Creator

As part of the world Hashem constantly recreates, our existence also hinges on Hashem’s continuous constant renewal.

Sadly, we often forget that our lives are “G-d-given.” Iyov is an example of someone who made this mistake. Though Iyov maintained his faith even after the loss of his children and possessions, he faltered when he lost his health (Sefer Iyov 1:21, 3:1). Iyov acknowledged his children and property as G-d-given, but saw his health as his own inalienable right. When Hashem allowed Satan to take his health away, Iyov felt that a line had been crossed.

Like Iyov, many take their existence and good health for granted. Their lack of appreciation for Hashem’s continued sustenance skews their perspective on their lives and experiences.

Yirmiyahu HaNavi made this point when he asked those bemoaning their suffering why “a living person should complain”? (Megillat Eicha 3:39) The Midrash (Eicha Rabbah 3:13) explains that Yirmiyahu used the term “living person” because one who appreciates the gift of life does not complain about his circumstances. Our appreciation of the gift of life should cause us to see the G-d who gifts it to us as good and compassionate.

The Kuzari (3:17) saw this as the deeper significance of the Shehecheyanu berachah. We recite this berachah at happy times to express our recognition of and thanks to Hashem for sustaining our lives till this special moment. The Kuzari explains that this basic appreciation helps us see our eventual sickness and death in perspective.

Seeing What Is Invisible to the Eye

This appreciation of Hashem is a critical component of our identity, but it is hard for us to feel because we do not see Hashem’s sustenance and providence. People believe what they see (see Moreh Nevuchim 3:50). Even if we “know” that Hashem sustains us, because we do not actually see Him doing so, we have a hard time appreciating it. As the Little Prince said: “It is only with the heart that one can see rightly; what is essential is invisible to the eye.” (Antoine de Saint-Exupery, The Little Prince)

This is why we begin our prayers the moment we awake. That moment, when we regain consciousness after a night of (deathlike) sleep, is an opportunity to feel our lives being restored to us. We express this appreciation with the Modeh Ani prayer. Though not yet able to mention Hashem’s name before washing our hands, we take advantage of our first moment of renewed consciousness by immediately recognizing and thanking Him for reviving us.

After we wash our hands, we repeat and elaborate upon this fact and mention Hashem by name in the berachah of Elokai Neshamah. We also commit ourselves to continuing to express our appreciation of Hashem as creator and owner “kol zeman she’ha’neshamah b’kirbi (as long as our soul remains within us).” Our appreciation of Hashem’s renewal inspires us to seek to fully maximize future ones.

These first moments of each day are crucial. They determine our perspective on the coming day and on our lives in general. Many take these moments for granted. Missing the opportunity to remind themselves of their creator allows them to view their existence as random and meaningless.

By reciting Modeh Ani and Elokai Neshamah, we, in contrast, internalize the fact that Hashem has recreated us. We understand that we are Hashem’s creatures placed here by Him for purposes and missions we aim to accomplish each day of the lives He grants us.

May we take advantage of our awakening each morning to appreciate Hashem as our continuous creator. May this appreciation help us live our lives as per His intention when creating us.

Write-up by Adina Lev and Rafi Davis.