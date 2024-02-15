Photo Credit: Jewish Press

As we saw in the last piece, Pirkei Avot explains that the world was created for the glory of G-d. Though the whole universe proclaims this notion, man is uniquely able to appreciate and express it.

After the failures and challenges of humanity’s first generations, Avraham Avinu emerged as the one who recognized this calling. His recognition is the backdrop to the purpose and unique mission of his descendants – the Jewish people.

Advertisement





Our Purpose and Importance

The Midrash (Bamidbar Rabbah 5:6) learns from a pasuk in Sefer Yeshayahu (43:21) (that appears in the same perek as the pasuk quoted by Avot) that the Jewish people were created in order to sing Hashem’s praises. The Midrash takes this further by asserting that the Jewish people themselves embody G-d’s glory and that one of the purposes of our galut (exile) is to spread G-d’s name worldwide.

This explains why the Jewish people are central to the world’s creation and continued existence. Rashi (Bereishit 1:1) derived this idea from the Torah’s very first word – Bereishit. The word implies that Hashem created the world for “things called reishit” – the Torah and the Jewish people. Since the world’s raison d’etre is to honor Hashem, it focuses on Am Yisrael, who learn Torah and affirm Hashem’s honor by living Torah-inspired lives.

The Netziv used creation’s focus on Torah learning to explain the Behag’s characterization of Sefer Shemos as “Sefer Ha’sheini.” Why would Shemot be described as a mere continuation of Sefer Bereishit and not receive its own independent name and identity? The Netziv explains that the name reflects the fact that creation, and thereby Sefer Bereishit, were incomplete until the Jewish people accepted the Torah in Sefer Shemot. Sefer Shemot is, therefore, the Sefer Ha’sheini – the continuation and completion of Sefer Bereishit.

Our Role: Kiddush Hashem

This helps explain the importance of kiddush Hashem and the severity of chillul Hashem.

Like the prohibition against idolatry, chillul Hashem is one of the few aveirot we are commanded to sacrifice our lives to avoid. The Sefer HaChinuch (296) explains that “the root of this commandment is well-known: man was created only to serve his Creator.” We should show that we are entirely dedicated to and prepared to sacrifice our lives for avodat Hashem.

This beautifully explains why, in the “Al Ha’nisim” prayer recited on Chanukah, we mention: “And You made Yourself a great and sanctified name in Your world” before “and for Your people, Yisrael, You performed a great deliverance and redemption unto this very day.” One would have expected the order of these phrases to be reversed – first mention the salvation of Klal Yisrael and then the kiddush Hashem. The actual order reflects the fact that kiddush Hashem is more significant than our salvation. This is because it is the mission we exist to accomplish. It is the reason for and purpose of our survival.

Our Eternality

This is also how the Midrash explains why the Jewish people are eternal. Based on another pasuk in Sefer Yeshayahu (48:9), the Midrash teaches that just as Hashem is eternal, so are the Jewish people, who proclaim His glory and sing His praises (Bamidbar Rabbah, 5:6).

Yechezkel HaNavi (20:9) uses this idea to explain the Jewish people’s past and future. In perek 20, he describes how, even though the Jews were not worthy of redemption, Hashem took them out of Mitzrayim anyway in order to avoid a chillul Hashem. Similarly, even when the Jews continued rebelling against Him in the desert, Hashem maintained a relationship with them – again, to avoid a chillul Hashem (20:14).

In perek 36 (20-26), Yechezkel HaNavi speaks about the great chillul Hashem generated by the Jewish people’s presence in galut. The central goal of the eventual redemption is to repair this chillul Hashem with a bigger kiddush Hashem. This is why Shemoneh Esrei’s first beracha describes Hashem’s deliverance of the Jewish people as “for the sake of His name.”

Our Unity

Our definition and mission as the people created to sing Hashem’s praises is meant to unify all Jews. Amos described the Jewish people as “Hashem’s group [that He founded] on Earth (Amos 9:6).” We should use our common mission to foster unity by emphasizing our joint role as members of Hashem’s “team.”

This achdut is not just an ideal; it is a mitzvah. Chazal (Sifri, Re’eh 44) employ Amos’s words as the philosophical (and textual) basis of the prohibition against our dividing into separate groups. Seeing ourselves as Hashem’s people should keep us from subdividing.

This is the logic behind the famous comparison of a divided Jewish people to an individual drilling a hole under his seat on a boat he shares with others (Vayikra Rabbah 4:6). We, the Jewish people, are “all in the same boat” because we have a shared mission of highlighting Hashem’s glory in our world. We are meant to work on this mission together, unified as one.

Ideally, this mission should unify not only Jews but also humanity. Based on our Mishna, the Ramchal (Da’as Tevunos 125-126) posits that when each part of G-d’s world properly fulfills its purpose and mission, it connects with the rest of the universe as one entity unified by focusing on, appreciating, and celebrating G-d’s presence in our world.

The Jewish people are meant to inspire all of humanity to recognize this common goal. Tzefanyah (3:9) describes how Hashem will eventually bring the whole world to “clearly invoke Hashem’s name and serve Him together.” Tzefanyah’s language calls to mind the Torah’s description of the builders of the tower of Bavel. They, too, were unified, but their goal was glorifying their own name. Eventually, the world will unify around celebrating Hashem’s name.

This is the vision we describe in the Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur tefillot. We express our yearning for the day when all of humanity “will form a single band to do Your (Hashem’s) Will with a perfect heart.”

May we, the Jewish people, use our shared purpose to unify ourselves, and subsequently all humanity, around the mission of proclaiming G-d’s glory in the world – together!

Written by Rafi Davis.