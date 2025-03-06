Photo Credit: Jewish Press

The world is shaken to its core on the brutal killings of Kfir, Ariel, and Shiri Bibas – three innocent lives taken by the ruthless hands of Hamas terrorists. The lives of a mother, Shiri, and her two young children, Ariel, just four years old, and Kfir, less than one year old, filled with the promise of joy, growth, and love, were tragically cut short by an act of terror that has left Israel and the world in profound mourning. This devastating tragedy serves as a painful reminder of the human cost of terrorism and the unthinkable suffering that follows.

Advertisement





As I witnessed the funeral of Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir Bibas, there was a feeling of profound sorrow, as thousands gathered on the streets leading to the funeral, holding Israeli flags and shedding tears as the coffin holding all three bodies neared its final resting place. The nation of Israel, united in grief, joined together to honor the memories of these three precious souls whose lives were stolen in an instant. Family, friends, and strangers alike gathered to pay their respects. The tears flowed freely, for these lives were not just those of a mother and her children – they were a symbol of innocence, love, and the hope that was snatched away far too soon.

The loss of Kfir, Ariel, and Shiri is a powerful illustration of how Hamas does not discriminate. It does not care for age, gender, or race. It takes innocent lives, regardless of the love and promise they hold. In their short lives, these children had done nothing to deserve such a horrific fate, and neither had Shiri. Yet their lives were stolen from them in an instant, and for their family and their community, the shockwaves of this loss will be felt for generations.

Every time a life is lost in this conflict, the scars of grief run deep. Every name, every face, every story becomes a reminder of the human cost of the ongoing violence. Israel’s mourning is not just for Kfir, Ariel, and Shiri – it is for every victim of terror, every life that was cut short in the name of hate and destruction. As a country, Israel is left to reconcile with the harsh reality that this violence continues, and no family is truly safe from its reach.

In the wake of this tragedy, questions arise that may never have clear answers. How can humanity continue to endure such senselessness and not decisively react to destroy Hamas? How can the world stand by and allow this kind of violence to persist? How can women’s groups who claim to fight for the rights of all women not come out and scream from the rooftops about the abuse of these innocent women perpetrated by these animals from Hamas?

At the core of this tragedy is the loss of innocence – three young lives that were taken before they had the chance to fully experience the world. Ariel, with his boundless energy and curiosity, and Kfir, just beginning to walk and explore, had their futures stolen from them. The potential of their lives was extinguished before it even had a chance to bloom. They will never know the joy of growing up, of learning, of finding their passions, or of falling in love.

Shiri, their mother, was the protector, the nurturer, the guide who would have been there to help them through the ups and downs of life. Her role as a mother was tragically cut short. Her loss leaves an emptiness that can never be filled. In the eyes of her family and the community, Shiri was more than just a mother – she was the embodiment of strength, love, and resilience, a woman who had so much more to give. The loss of her is felt deeply by all who knew her, but mostly by her husband, Yarden, who now is truly alone.

The loss of Kfir, Ariel, and Shiri Bibas is a heartbreak that will never be forgotten. It is a loss that cuts deep into the soul of a nation and the hearts of all those who hear their story. In their memory, we must strive for a world where such senseless violence is no longer a part of the reality we face. We must honor their lives by never forgetting their story and working together to build a future where innocence is protected, where mothers and children are safe, and where the cycle of violence is broken once and for all – and Hamas is totally destroyed.

Share this article on WhatsApp: