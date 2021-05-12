Photo Credit: Jewish Press

New York City

CANDLE LIGHTING TIME

May 14, 2021 – 3 Sivan 5781

7:47 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sabbath Ends: 8:54 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sabbath Ends: Rabbenu Tam 9:19 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Weekly Reading: Bamidbar

Weekly Haftara: Ve’haya Mispar Bnei Yisrael (Hosea 2:1-22)

Daf Yomi: Yoma 33

Mishna Yomit: Parah 8:1-2

Halacha Yomit: Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayyim 87:3-89:1

Rambam Yomi: Hilchos To’en v’Nitan ch. 16 – Hilchos Nachalos chap. 2

Earliest time for Tallis and Tefillin: 4:42 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sunrise: 5:39 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Latest Kerias Shema: 9:16 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sunset: 8:05 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Pirkei Avos: Chap. 6

Sefiras HaOmer: 47

Today is the first day of sheloshes yemei hagbala – the preparatory period before Shavuos. According to some minhagim, the same relaxation of Sefira observance that we allow on Lag BaOmer applies to the days before Shavuos as well. See Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayyim 493, and Mishna Berura (ad. loc.), where the various minhagim are clearly delineated. This coming Sunday is Erev Shevuos. This Shabbos all Tefillos as usual, Av Harachamim is said but T^zidcha and Hazkaras Neshamos are not said.

This Motza’ei Shabbos all tefillos as usual except Vi’yhi Noam is not said. Shavuos: Sunday evening Candle lighting 7:49 PM (NYC EDT) – with Shehecheyanu .

Maariv: Yom Tov tefillah, in the Shemone Esreh we add Vatodei’enu (some say Yotzros). Kiddush of Shalosh Regalim and we include havdala with a flame and Shehecheyanu (yaknehaz) . It is customary to have a dairy appetizer on Shavuos. The main meal should nevertheless include meat. In Birkas Hamazon at the conclusion of the seuda we add Ya’aleh VeYavo. It is customary to stay awake all night, learn Torah and say Tikkun Leil Shavuos.

Monday morning: Shacharis of Yom Tov (some congregations add the appropriate Yotzros as found in the Machzor), Shemoneh Esreh of Shalosh Regalim, followed by whole Hallel. We then remove two Sifrei Torah from the Ark. We say the 13 Middos. We call the first Aliyah (the Kohen) but before the beracha over the Torah is recited, the Baal Keriah recites Akdamos. To the first Sefer Torah we call five aliyos. We read in Parashas Yisro (Shemos 19:1-20:23) from “Bachodesh Hashelishi” until the end of the Parasha. We then take the second Torah scroll, place it on the bimah next to the first scroll and recite half-Kaddish. The Maftir is read in the second scroll in Parashas Pinchas (Bamidbar 28:26-31) from “U’veyom Habikkurim” until “Ve’niskeihem.” The Haftara is in Yechezkel (1:1-28, 3:12). The Chazzan chants Kah Keli followed by Ashrei, Yehallelu, LeDavid Mizmor etc. and we return the Sifrei Torah to the Ark.

Musaf: Chazzan recites half-Kaddish, then all say the Shalosh Regalim Shemoneh Esreh. In the Chazzan’s repetition the Kohanim go up to duchan. Ein K’Elokeinu, Aleinu, Shir Shel Yom and respective Kaddish recitations. (Nusach Sefarad say Shir Shel Yom after Hallel.)

Mincha: Ashrei, U’va LeTziyyon, half-Kaddish, usual Shalosh Regalim Shemoneh Esreh, Kaddish Tiskabbel at conclusion of Chazzan’s repetition, Aleinu, Kaddish Yasom.

Second day Shavuos: Maariv, usual Tefilla of Yom Tov, Shemoneh Esreh of Shalosh Regalim followed by Kaddish Tiskabbel, Aleinu, Kaddish Yasom, Kiddush of Yom Tov, Shehecheyanu. In Birkas Hamazon at the conclusion of the seuda we include Ya’aleh VeYavo. (Candle lighting not earlier than,. – 8:55 p.m. N.Y.C. E.D.T.; some wait until 9:20 NYC EDT).

Tuesday morning: Shacharis of Yom Tov (some congregations add the appropriate Yotzros as found in the Machzor), Shemoneh Esreh of Shalosh Regalim followed by whole Hallel. The Chazzan then recites Kaddish Tiskabbel. We read Megillas Ruth, preferably from a klaf, a scroll. [Most are accustomed not to say the beracha Al Mikra Megilla, see Shulchan Aruch HaRav. The Taz and the Magen Avraham, however, rule otherwise – that one does recite the blessing – but all agree that we do it only when reading from a scroll.]

We remove two Sifrei Torah from the Ark and say the 13 Middos. We call five aliyos to the first Sefer Torah. We read in Parashas Re’eh (Devarim 15:19-16:17) from “Kol Habechor” until “asher nasan lach.” We then take the second Torah scroll, place it on the bimah next to the first scroll and recite half-Kaddish. The Maftir is read in the second Sefer in Parashas Pinchas (Bamidbar 28:26-31) from “U’veyom Habikkurim” until “Ve’niskeihem.” The Haftara is in Chabakkuk (2:20-3:19). The Maftir recites the first two verses, inserts the piyyut Yetziv Pisgam, and concludes the Haftara.

Yizkor: It is customary to make an appeal for charity before we say Yizkor for the departed souls and in the text we say “Ba’avur she’ani nosein tzedaka” – Due to my giving to charity. We say Ashrei (no Kah Keili), Yehallelu, Mizmor LeDavid etc. and return the Sifrei Torah to the Ark.

Musaf: Chazzan recites half-Kaddish, then all say the Shalosh Regalim Shemoneh Esreh. In the Chazzan’s repetition the Kohanim go up to duchan. Ein K’Elokeinu, Aleinu, Shir Shel Yom and respective Kaddish recitations. (Nusach Sefarad say Shir Shel Yom after Hallel.)

Mincha: Ashrei, U’va LeTziyyon, half-Kaddish, usual Shalosh Regalim Shemoneh Esreh, Kaddish Tiskabbel at the conclusion of Chazzan’s repetition, Aleinu, Kaddish Yasom.

Maariv: usual Tefilla, Ata Chonanta in the Shemoneh Esreh. Kaddish Tiskabbel, Havdala, Borei Pri Hagafen, Hamavdil (no spices, no flame), Aleinu, Kaddish Yasom. Yom Tov concludes, 8:56 p.m. E.D.T. NYC.; some wait until 9:21 NYC EDT).

Isru Chag: Tuesday is Isru Chag we do not say Tachanun nor do we eulogize, nor do we fast. (Shulchan Aruch Horav, O.C. 494:sk19)

The following chapters of Tehillim are being recited by many congregations and Yeshivos for our brothers and sisters in Eretz Yisrael: Chapter 83, 130, 142. – Y.K.