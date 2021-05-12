Photo Credit: Screenshot from YouTube

After another night of Arab riots in Lod, despite the police curfew, Deputy Mayor Nati Isaac arrived at his son’s school and documented the damage. He broke down while filming: “They burned down the classrooms. What do we say to our children?”

See the English subtitles below the Kan 11 video:

Advertisement



Good morning, people of Israel,

Good morning, look

My son’s fourth grade

That’s what a classroom looks like

I repeat,

We are not

In Kishinev

We are not in Vienna during Kristallnacht

Or in Germany, look

Look how it looks

In the State of Israel in the year 2021, look

The 5781 pogroms

I’m simply crying

How do you explain this to your child?

What should I tell my son, look

Look, they burned down the classrooms, the school

What do we tell the children?

How do we explain

That their grandfather

Made aliyah from Europe

And arrived here

What do I leave behind for my children?

People of Israel, wake up

People of Israel, wake up

Our destiny

Depends only on us, no one is guarding us

See how it looks