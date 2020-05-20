Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Vol. LXXI No. 21 5780

New York City

CANDLE LIGHTING TIME

May 22, 2020 – 28 Iyar 5780

7:54 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sabbath Ends: 9:03 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sabbath Ends Rabbenu Tam: 9:26 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Weekly Reading: Bamidbar

Weekly Haftara: Machar Chodesh (I Samuel 20:18-42))

Daf Yomi: Shabbos 77

Mishna Yomit: Kerisus 1:4-5

Halacha Yomit: Kitzur Shulchan Aruch 46:37-41

Rambam Yomi: Hilchos Sechirus chap. 10-12

Earliest time for Tallis and Tefillin: 4:33 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sunrise: 5:32 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Latest Kerias Shema: 9:12 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sunset: 8:12

Pirkei Avos: 6

Sefiras HaOmer: 43

This Shabbos is Shabbos Mevorchim, Rosh Chodesh Sivan is one day, Sunday, the molad is Wednesday morning, 18 minutes and 7 chalakim (a chelek is 1/18 of a minute) past 7:00 a.m.

Rosh Chodesh, Motza’ei Shabbos. – At Maariv we add Ya’aleh Ve’Yavo. However, if one forgot to include Yaleh Ve’Yavo (at Maariv only) one does not repeat (Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayyim 422:1, based on Berachos 30b, which explains that this is due to the fact that we do not sanctify the month at night). Following Shemoneh Esreh, the chazzan recites Kaddish Tiskabel (we omit Viy’hi Noam ve’Ata Kadosh) followed by Aleinu, Sefiras HaOmer and Kaddish Yosom.

Sunday morning: Shacharis with inclusion of Ya’aleh VeYavo in the Shemoneh Esreh, half-Hallel, Kaddish Tiskabbel. We take out one Sefer Torah from the Ark. We read in Parashas Pinchas (Bamidbar 28:1-15), we call four Aliyos (Kohen, Levi, Yisrael, Yisrael). The Baal Keriah recites half-Kaddish. We return the Torah to the Aron, Ashrei, U’va LeTziyyon – we omit Lamenatze’ach. The chazzan recites half-Kaddish; all then remove their Tefillin.

Musaf of Rosh Chodesh, followed by Reader’s repetition and Kaddish Tiskabbel, Aleinu, Shir Shel Yom, Borchi Nafshi and their respective Kaddish recitations (for mourners). Nusach Sefarad say Shir Shel Yom and Borchi Nafshi after half-Hallel, and before Aleinu they add Ein K’Elokeinu with Kaddish DeRabbanan.

Mincha: In the Shemoneh Esreh we say Ya’aleh VeYavo, which we also add to Birkas Hamazon as well as mention of Rosh Chodesh in Beracha Acharona (Me’ein Shalosh) at all times. Kiddush Levana at first opportunity (we usually wait until Motza’ei Shabbos).

From Rosh Chodesh until Isru Chag we do not say Tachanun (others extend this practice until the 12th day of Sivan). No Hazkaras Neshamos; we do say Kel Erech Appayim but at the conclusion of Kerias HaTorah we do not say Yehi Ratzon and we do say Lamenatze’ach.

Monday evening is the onset of the three days of Hagbala – the preparatory period before Shavuos. According to some minhagim, the same relaxation of Sefira observance that we allow on Lag BaOmer applies to the days before Shavuos as well. See Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayyim 493, and Mishna Berura (ad. loc.), where the various minhagim are clearly delineated.

Thursday afternoon, Erev Yom Tov, we prepare an Eruv Tavshilin (two cooked foods, usually a matzah and an egg) in advance of Yom Tov to enable us to cook on the following day (Friday) for Shabbos.

Thursday night: (candle lighting 7:59 p.m. NYC E.D.T.). On the first night of Shavuos we wait to pray until nighttime to fulfill sheva shabbasos temimos” – the completion of Sefira. Maariv of Yom Tov (some say Yotzros), Shemoneh Esreh of Shalosh Regalim, Kiddush of Shalosh Regalim with Shehecheyanu. It is customary to have a dairy appetizer on Shavuos. The main meal should nevertheless include meat. In Birkas Hamazon at the conclusion of the seuda we add Ya’aleh VeYavo. It is customary to stay awake all night, to learn Torah and say Tikkun Leil Shavuos.

The following chapters of Tehillim are being recited by many congregations and yeshivas for our brothers and sisters in Eretz Yisrael: Chapter 83, 130, 142. – Y.K.