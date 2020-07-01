Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Vol. LXXI No. 27 5780

New York City

CANDLE LIGHTING TIME

July 3, 2020– 11 Tammuz 5780

8:12 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sabbath Ends: 9:20 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sabbath Ends Rabbenu Tam: 9:42 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Weekly Reading: Chukas-Balak

Weekly Haftara: V’haya She’eris Yaakov (Micah 5:6-6:8)

Daf Yomi: Shabbos 119

Mishna Yomit: Tamid 2:3-4

Halacha Yomit: Kitzur Shulchan Aruch 150:11-15

Rambam Yomi: Hilchos Avel chap. 6-8

Earliest time for Tallis and Tefillin: 4:27 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sunrise: 5:29 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Latest Kerias Shema: 9:15 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sunset: 8:30 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Pirkei Avos: 5

This coming Thursday, the 17th of Tammuz, is the Fast of Shiv’a Asar Be’Tammuz. The Fast commences in the morning at 3:47 a.m. NYC, E.D.T. and concludes (Rabbi Tukaccinsky) at 9:04 p.m., NYC. E.D.T. (Rabbi Moshe Feinstein, earier) 9:09 p.m. NYC E.D.T. (Rabbi Moshe Feinstein later) 9:18 p,m, NYC E.D.T.

This fast marks the beginning of the mourning period for the destruction of our holy Temple in Jerusalem and our dispersion in the exile. There are numerous minhagim regarding this period of mourning that are found in Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayyim siman 551 – Hilchos Tisha B’Av – see Ba’er Heitev. All these rules culminate with the completion of Tisha B’Av (the following morning, the 10th of Av, after noon – chatzos hayom).

Shacharis: usual tefilla with the addition of the beracha Anenu between the berachos of Go’el Yisrael and Rofeh Cholei Amo Yisrael – by the Ba’al Tefilla in his repetition only. Following the repetition all say the Selichos and Avinu Malkenu as found in the Siddurim. We remove the Sefer Torah from the Ark and we call three Aliyos and read in Parashas Ki Tissa (Shemos 32:11-14, 34:1-10) Vayechal. We then conclude Shacharis as usual.

Mincha: we begin with Ashrei, followed by half Kaddish as usual; we then remove the Torah scroll from the Ark and we call three Aliyos and [again as in the morning]read in Parashas Ki Tissa (Shemos 32:11-14, 34:1-10) Vayechal. The last aliya serves as Maftir, and reads from Yeshayahu (55:6-56:8) Dirshu Hashem Be’himatz’o. Upon returning the Torah to the Aron the Ba’al Tefilla says half Kaddish – all say Anenu within the Beracha of Shema Kolenu, as found in the Siddur. In the silent Shemoneh Esreh we also substitute Sim Shalom for Shalom Rav as the text of the beracha of Shalom (only according to Nusach Ashkenaz – since most of those who follow Nusach Sefarad always say Sim Shalom at Mincha.) In the Ba’al Tefilla’s repetition (as during Shacharis), Anenu is a separate beracha between Go’el and Rofeh. Birkas Kohanim is recited as well, concluding with Sim Shalom. Following the Shemoneh Esreh all say Avinu Malkenu – Tachanun, and then the Ba’al Tefilla says Kaddish Tiskabbel followed by Aleinu and Mourner’s Kaddish.

The following chapters of Tehillim are being recited by many congregations and yeshivas for our brothers and sisters in Eretz Yisrael: Chapters 83, 130, 142. – Y.K.