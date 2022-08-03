Photo Credit: Jewish Press

New York City

CANDLE LIGHTING TIME

August 5, 2022 – 8 Av 5782

7:48 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sabbath Ends: 8:51 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sabbath Ends: Rabbenu Tam 9:18 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Weekly Reading: Devarim

Weekly Haftara: Chazon Yeshayahu (Isaiah 1:1-27)

Daf Yomi: Kesuvos 30

Mishna Yomit: Ma’asros 1:1-2

Halacha Yomit: Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayyim 306: 7-9

Rambam Yomi: Hilchos Gerushin chap. 4-6

Earliest time for Tallis and Tefillin: 5:00 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sunrise: 5:56 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Latest Kerias Shema: 9:29 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Plag Hamincha: 6:37 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sunset: 8:06 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Fast of Tisha B’Av (nidche – delayed one day): The fast begins Shabbos after Mincha (Sunset) at 8:06 p.m. and concludes Sunday evening (August 7) at 8:37 p.m. (NYC E.D.T.) Rav Tukaccinsky. Rav Moshe Feinstein, earliest 8:41 p.m. (NYC E.D.T.), preferred 8:49 (NYC E.D.T.)

This Shabbos is Shabbos Chazon. Some have a custom to sing Lecha Dodi at the Friday evening Kabbalas Shabbos service to the melody of Eli Tziyyon (one of the concluding kinos of Tisha B’Av).

Shabbos morning the Haftara, Chazon Yeshayahu (Isaiah 1:1-27), is read to the melody of Eichah (until Ve’shaveha).

As on Tisha B’Av, some restrictions apply regarding Torah study. From chatzos hayom – after noon (1:00 p.m. NYC E.D.T.) – we only study matters relating to Tisha B’Av: Eichah and its Midrashim and Perek Hanizakin in Tractate Gittin. Thus we do not study the usual Pirkei Avos, which resume the following week. Following Mincha, which is the usual Shabbos Tefilla except for Tzidkas’cha, we eat the Seuda Shelishis, we may even eat meat and wine at this meal.

We return to the synagogue for Maariv. Following Barechu we remove our leather shoes and don sneakers that are non leather. We also remove the Paroches, the curtain of Aron Hakodesh. We sit on low chairs and continue with the usual Tefilla, followed by Kaddish Tiskabbel. After Maariv when we view a flame we utter the blessing “… Borei Me’orei Ha’esh” (Havdala in the Shemoneh Esreh – Ata Chonantanu). We then read Eichah, plus several selected Kinos, Ve’Ata Kadosh, Kaddish Shalem without Tiskabbel, Aleinu and Mourner’s Kaddish.

Sunday morning, Tisha B’Av day (delayed), we do not put on Tallis or Tefillin when we daven Shacharis. However, we do put on the tallis katan without a beracha. Others say that we do make a beracha (see Mishna Berura, Orach Chayyim 555:1). In the Korbanos section we omit Pitum Haketores. In Shacharis only the ba’al tefilla says Anenu in his repetition between Refa’einu and Go’el Yisrael, but he does not say Birkas Kohanim. We do not say Tachanun or Avinu Malkenu. We take out a Torah scroll and read in Parashas Va’es’chanan (Devarim 4:25-40), Ki Solid Banim, and say half Kaddish. We read the Haftara, Asof Asifeim (Jeremiah 8:13-9:23) to the melody of Eichah. We then begin saying the Kinos (a collection of Lamentations). We say Ashrei, no Lamenatze’ach. We say U’va Letziyyon (but we omit Ve’ani Zos Brisi) then Kaddish Shalem without Tiskabbel, and Aleinu. We do not say the Shir Shel Yom at Shacharis. We remain seated on the ground until Chatzos Hayom (midday – we do take into account Daylight Savings Time – 1:01 pm NYC E.D.T.).

At Mincha we don our Tallis and Tefillin with the appropriate blessings. We then say Shir Shel Yom (others say Kerias Shema as well), followed by Mourner’s Kaddish. We say Ashrei followed by half Kaddish, we take out the Torah scroll from the Ark and read Vayechal (Shemos 32:11-14, 34:1-10); no half Kaddish. We read the Haftara, Dirshu Hashem (Isaiah 55:6-56:80), we return the Torah scroll to the Ark and say half Kaddish. We recite the Shemoneh Esreh, adding Nachem in Boneh Yerushalayim and Anenu in Shome’a Tefilla. The chazzan in his repetition, however, places Anenu between Go’el and Refa’einu. We do not say Avinu Malkenu or Tachanun. The chazzan says Kaddish Tiskabbel, Aleinu followed by Mourner’s Kaddish.

We conclude with Maariv. We then recite Havdala over wine (the one reciting may drink – See Mishna Berura, Orach Chayyim 556, Hilchos Tisha B’Av). However, we continue to abstain from meat and [other] wine until Monday at noon.

Kiddush Levana at first opportunity – until Wednesday evening, 14th Av [or as a last resort, Thursday evening, 15th Av].

Next Thursday evening and Friday is Chamisha Asar B’Av – the 15th of Av, no Tachanun (see next week’s luach).

The following chapters of Tehillim are being recited by many congregations and Yeshivos for our brothers and sisters in Eretz Yisrael: Chapter 83, 130, 142. – Y.K.