Photo Credit: Eric Sultan

The Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality on Tuesday placed a sculpture on Gordon Beach in midtown consisting of a quarter ton of waste collected on the city’s beaches.

The environmental sea ball sculpture, the work of artist Tal Tenne Czaczkes, has a diameter of 3.5 meters and is made of iron construction, nets, and thousands of waste items that were thrown away by beachgoers. The artist turned it into a colorful, sparkling, and seductive “moment” in the public space inviting you to take a closer look, observe, take pictures, and when you get really close, experience your stomach turning because, you know, it’s garbage.

Advertisement



The ball will remain at Gordon Beach for two months as part of the outreach activities of the Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality to raise awareness and educate the public on avoiding disposable items on the city’s beaches.

This year, the Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality is putting a special emphasis on actions to reduce the use of disposable utensils on its beaches, including informing and educating the general public and beach-goers. Recently, an amendment to the municipal by-law came into effect, prohibiting the usa of single-use dishes, bags, and plastic on the beaches.

The purpose of the program is to promote the environmental management of bathing beaches and marinas and enhance environmental awareness among beach users.

At the current stage, the municipality is focusing on informing and warning, but in the future enforcement through fines will be the name of the game.

Tel Aviv beaches are operated in compliance with the “Blue Flag” environmental standard of the international organization FEE, which considers Tel Aviv-Yafo as a coastal city operating its beaches at a high level and in accordance with the program’s strict criteria.

Below is the video of the placement of the sculpture on the beach with the participation of the artist, Tal Tenne Czaczkes. credit: Barak Brinker.

דיי עם החד פעמי בחופים from Tel Aviv Yafo on Vimeo.