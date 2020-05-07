Photo Credit: Jewish Press

New York City

CANDLE LIGHTING TIME

May 8, 2020 – 14 Iyar 5780

7:41 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sabbath Ends: 8:47 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sabbath Ends Rabbenu Tam: 9:13

Weekly Reading: Emor

Weekly Haftara: Ve’haKohanim haLevi’im (Ezekiel 44:15-31)

Daf Yomi: Shabbos 63

Mishna Yomit: Temura 3:2-3

Halacha Yomit: Kitzur Shulchan Aruch: 36:23-27

Rambam Yomi: Hilchos Shechein chap. 1-3

Earliest time for Tallis and Tefillin: 4:49 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sunrise: 5:45 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Latest Kerias Shema: 9:19 NYC E.D.T.

Pirkei Avos: 4

Sefiras HaOmer: 29

Today, Friday, the 14th of Iyar, is Pesach Sheni. Some do not say Tachanun at Shacharis and Mincha, as well as at the Mincha service of the preceding day.

It is customary to eat matza at least at one meal, even with chametz in the house [at the table] – based upon Tractate Pesachim (95a, Mishna), “… On the second (Pesach Sheni) one may have in his house both chametz and matza. The Talmud (ad. loc.) explains this halacha as being derived through exegesis of the Thirteen Principles.)

This coming Monday evening and Tuesday is Lag BaOmer – the 33rd day of the Omer – a break in the sorrowful period when we do not cut our hair or rejoice with music. On Lag BaOmer we may cut our hair and hold weddings and other celebrations with music. There are various minhagim regarding the exact length and time frame of this mourning period. See Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayyim 493, where these minhagim are clearly delineated.

The following chapters of Tehillim are being recited by many congregations and yeshivas for our brothers and sisters in Eretz Yisrael: Chapters 83, 130, 142. –Y.K.