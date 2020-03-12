Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Vol. LXX No. 11 5780

New York City

CANDLE LIGHTING TIME

March 13, 2020 – 17 Adar 5780

6:43 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sabbath Ends: 7:43 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sabbath Ends: Rabbenu Tam 8:15 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Weekly Reading: Ki Tissa

Weekly Haftara: Va’yehi Devar Hashem (Ezekiel 36:16-38 for Ashkenazim; 36:16-36 for Sefardim)

Daf Yomi: Shabbos 7

Mishna Yomit: Bechoros 4:2-3

Halacha Yomit: Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayyim 688:8 – 689:2

Rambam Yomi: Hilchos She’ar Avos ha’Tum’ah chap. 12-14

Earliest time for Tallis and Tefillin: 6:20 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sunrise: 7:09 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Latest Kerias Shema: 10:07 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sunset: 7:01 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

This Shabbos is Parashas Parah. At Shacharis some say Yotzros in the Reader’s repetition. We take out two Sifrei Torah from the Ark. In the first we read the weekly Parasha of Ki Tissa and we call up seven Aliyos. Following the Ba’al Keriah’s recital of half-Kaddish we call up the Maftir and read in the second scroll from the beginning of Parashas Chukas (Bamidbar 19:1-22) until “Ad ha’erev” (there are some who are of the opinion that this reading is De’Oraisa). Musaf as usual; there is no Hazkaras Neshamos or Av HaRachamim, but we do say Tzidkas’cha at Mincha.

The following chapters of Tehillim are being recited by many congregations and Yeshivos for our brothers and sisters in Eretz Yisrael: Chapter 83, 130, 142. – Y.K.