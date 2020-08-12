Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Vol. LXXI No. 33 5780

New York City

CANDLE LIGHTING TIME

August 14, 2020 – 24 Av 5780

7:36 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Advertisement



Sabbath Ends: 8:37 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sabbath Ends: Rabbenu Tam 9:05

Weekly Reading: Re’eh

Weekly Haftara: Aniyah So’ara (Isaiah 54:11-55:5)

Daf Yomi: Eruvin 5

Mishna Yomit: Kelim 1:8-9

Halacha Yomit: Kitzur Shulchan Aruch 175:1-5

Rambam Yomi: Hilchos Seder Nusach HaTefilos (from Nusach Birchos Ha’Tefilah v’Siduran until Nusach Birkas HaMazon

Earliest time for Tallis and Tefillin: 5:11 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sunrise: 6:05

Latest Kerias Shema: 9:32 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sunset: 7:54

Pirkei Avos: 5

This Shabbos is Shabbos Mevorchim. Rosh Chodesh Elul is two days, this coming Thursday and Friday. The molad is Wednesday morning, 54 minutes, 16 chalakim (a chelek is 1/18 of a minute) after 1 a.m.

Rosh Chodesh, Wednesday evening: At Maariv we add Ya’aleh VeYavo. (However, if one forgot to include Ya’aleh VeYavo – at Maariv only – one does not repeat: see Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayyim 422:1, based on Berachos 30b, which explains that this is due to the fact that we do not sanctify the month at night). Following the Shemoneh Esreh, the chazzan recites Kaddish Tiskabbel, followed by Aleinu and Kaddish Yasom.

Thursday morning: Shacharis with inclusion of Ya’aleh VeYavo in the Shemoneh Esreh. Following chazzan’s repetition we say half Hallel, Kaddish Tiskabbel. We take out one Sefer Torah. We read in Parashas Pinchas (Bamidbar 28:1‑5) and call four aliyos (Kohen, Levi, Yisrael, Yisrael). The Ba’al Keriah recites half Kaddish. We return the Torah to the Ark, Ashrei, U’va LeTziyyon – we delete Lamenatze’ach, the chazzan recites half Kaddish; all then remove their tefillin.

Mussaf of Rosh Chodesh, followed by the chazzan’s repetition and Kaddish Tiskabbel, Aleinu, Shir Shel Yom, Borchi Nafshi and their respective Kaddish recitals (for mourners). Nusach Sefarad say Shir Shel Yom and Borchi Nafshi after half Hallel. Before Aleinu they add Ein K’Elokeinu with Kaddish DeRabbanan.

Mincha: In the Shemoneh Esreh we say Ya’aleh VeYavo, followed by the chazzan’s repetition and Kaddish Tiskabbel, Aleinu and Mourner’s Kaddish.

Birkas Hamazon: In the Grace after Meals we add Ya’aleh VeYavo as well as mention of Rosh Chodesh in the Beracha Acharona (Me’ein Shalosh) at all times.

Thursday evening and Friday morning, the second day of Rosh Chodesh, the order of the day is the same as the preceding day. We also begin saying the psalm LeDavid Hashem Ori in the morning at the conclusion of the tefillah. We also commence blowing the shofar. The Sephardic-Spanish, Portuguese, Mediterranean and Oriental – communities also start the recital of Selichos this morning. Ashkenazim wait (this year) for the Saturday night (after midnight) immediately before Rosh Hashana. All continue saying Selichos through erev Yom Kippur. Kiddush Levana at first opportunity.

The following chapters of Tehillim are being recited by many congregations and Yeshivos for our brothers and sisters in Eretz Yisrael: Chapters 83, 130, 142. – Y.K.