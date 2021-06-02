Photo Credit: Jewish Press

CANDLE LIGHTING TIME

June 4, 2021 – 24 Sivan 5781

8:04 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Advertisement



Sabbath Ends: 9:14 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sabbath Ends: Rabbenu Tam 9:36 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Weekly Reading: Shelach

Weekly Haftara: Vayishlach Yehoshua (Joshua 2:1-24)

Daf Yomi: Yoma 54

Mishna Yomit: Para 8:6-9

Halacha Yomit: Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayyim 94:7-9

Rambam Yomi: Hilchos Mamrim chap. 4-6

Earliest time for Tallis and Tefillin: 4:24 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sunrise: 5:25 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Latest Kerias Shema: 9:10 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sunset: 8:22 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Pirkei Avos: 3

This Shabbos is Shabbos Mevorchim. Rosh Chodesh Tammuz is two days, this coming Thursday and Friday. The molad is Thursday morning, 15 minutes, 8 chalakim (a chelek is 1/18 of a minute), after 9 a.m. (in Jerusalem).

Rosh Chodesh, Wednesday evening: At Maariv we add Ya’aleh VeYavo. (However, if one forgot to include Ya’aleh VeYavo – at Maariv only – one does not repeat: see Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayyim 422:1, based on Berachos 30b, which explains that this is due to the fact that we do not sanctify the month at night). Following the Shemoneh Esreh, the chazzan recites Kaddish Tiskabbel, followed by Aleinu and Kaddish Yasom.

Thursday morning: Shacharis with inclusion of Ya’aleh VeYavo in the Shemoneh Esreh. Following chazzan’s repetition we say half Hallel, Kaddish Tiskabbel. We take out one Sefer Torah. We read in Parashas Pinchas (Bamidbar 28:1-15) and call four aliyos (Kohen, Levi, Yisrael, Yisrael). The Ba’al Keriah recites half Kaddish. We return the Torah to the Ark, Ashrei, U’va LeTziyyon – we delete Lamenatze’ach, the chazzan recites half Kaddish; all then remove their tefillin.

Mussaf of Rosh Chodesh, followed by the chazzan’s repetition and Kaddish Tiskabbel, Aleinu, Shir Shel Yom, Borchi Nafshi and their respective Kaddish recitals (for mourners). Nusach Sefarad say Shir Shel Yom and Borchi Nafshi after half Hallel. Before Aleinu they add Ein K’Elokeinu with Kaddish DeRabbanan.

Mincha: In the Shemoneh Esreh we say Ya’aleh VeYavo, followed by the chazzan’s repetition and Kaddish Tiskabbel, Aleinu and Mourner’s Kaddish.

Birkas Hamazon: In the Grace after Meals we add Ya’aleh VeYavo as well as mention of Rosh Chodesh in the Beracha Acharona (Me’ein Shalosh) at all times.

Thursday evening and Friday morning, the 2nd day of Rosh Chodesh, the order of the day is the same as the preceding day. Kiddush Levana at first opportunity.

The following chapters of Tehillim are being recited by many congregations and Yeshivos for our brothers and sisters in Eretz Yisrael: Chapters 83, 130, 142. – Y.K.