New York City

CANDLE LIGHTING TIME

March 12, 2021 – 28 Adar 5781

5:41 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sabbath Ends: 6:42: p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sabbath Ends: Rabbenu Tam 7:13 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Weekly Reading: Vayak’hel-Pekudei

Weekly Haftara: Kol Ha’am (Ezekiel 45:16-46:18)

Daf Yomi: Pesachim 111

Mishna Yomit: Negaim 6:5-6

Halacha Yomit: Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayyim 53:17-19

Rambam Yomi: Hilchos Nidrei Mamon chap. 12-14

Earliest Time for Tallis and Tefillin: 5:22 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sunrise: 6:12 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Latest Kerias Shema: 9:08 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sunset: 5:59 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

This Shabbos is Shabbos Mevarchim as well as Parashas HaChodesh. Rosh Chodesh Nissan is Sunday (one day). The molad is Saturday night, 3 minutes and 5 chalakim (a chelek is 1/18 of a minute) after 7:00 p.m. (in Jerusalem). At Shacharis some say Yotzros in the Reader’s repetition. We take out two Sifrei Torah from the Ark. In the first we read the weekly parasha of Vayak’hel-Pekudei and we call up seven aliyos. Following the recital of half-Kaddish we call up the Maftir and we read in the second Sefer in Parashas Bo (Shemos 12:1-20), from “Vayomer Hashem, Hachodesh hazeh” until “Tochlu matzos.” We then read the Haftara in Ezekiel (45:16-46:18), Kol Ha’am. Before Musaf we bless the new month of Nissan. We do not say Av Harachamim, nor do we say Tzidkoscha at Mincha.

Rosh Chodesh Nissan: Motza’ei Shabbos at Maariv we add Ya’aleh VeYavo. However, if one forgot to include Ya’aleh VeYavo (at Maariv only), one does not repeat (Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayyim 422:1, based on Berachos 30b, which explains that this is due to the fact that we do not sanctify the month at night). Following the Shemoneh Esreh, the chazzan recites Kaddish Tiskabbel – Aleinu, Kaddish Yasom.

This Motza’ei Shabbos [Sunday at 2:00 a.m.] we move the clock forward as we resume Daylight Savings Time.

Sunday morning: Shacharis with inclusion of Ya’aleh VeYavo in the Shemoneh Esreh, half- Hallel, Kaddish Tiskabbel. We take out one Sefer Torah from the Ark. We read in Parashas Pinchas (Bamidbar 28:1-15), we call four Aliyos (Kohen, Levi, Yisrael, Yisrael), the Ba’al Keriah recites half-Kaddish. We return the Torah to the Aron, Ashrei, U’va LeTziyyon. We delete Lamenatze’ach, the chazzan recites half-Kaddish; all then remove their tefillin.

Musaf of Rosh Chodesh, followed by Reader’s repetition and Kaddish Tiskabbel, Aleinu, Shir Shel Yom, Borchi Nafshi and their respective Kaddish recitals (for mourners). Nusach Sefarad say Shir Shel Yom and Borchi Nafshi after half-Hallel, and before Aleinu they add Ein K’Elokeinu with Kaddish DeRabbanan.

Mincha: In the Shemoneh Esreh we say Ya’aleh VeYavo, which we also add to Birkas Hamazon as well as mention of Rosh Chodesh in Beracha Acharona (Me’ein Shalosh) at all times. Kiddush Levana at the first opportunity (we usually wait until Motza’ei Shabbos).

During the entire month of Nissan we do not say the following: Tachanun, VeHu Rachum, the Yehi Ratzon after the Torah reading, Hazkaras Neshamos, Av HaRachamim – but we do say Lamenatze’ach and Kel Erech Appayim before VaYehi Binso’a. We do not eulogize nor do we fast during the entire month.

The following chapters of Tehillim are being recited by many congregations and Yeshivos for our brothers and sisters in Eretz Yisrael: Chapter 83, 130, 142. – Y.K.