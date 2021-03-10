Photo Credit: Noam Revkin Fenton / Flash 90

Israeli officials will meet with their counterparts from the Biden administration on Thursday (March 11) in their first virtual “US-Israel Strategic Consultative Group” meeting according to the Reuters news agency.

Israel’s delegation will be led by National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat, who will co-lead the meeting together with White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

“The discussion will focus on regional issues, building on the close consultations between the two sides over the past several months,” the White House said in its statement announcing the agenda.

“This meeting is part of the broader ongoing dialogue between the United States and Israel on the full range of issues of importance to the bilateral relationship, building on longstanding dialogues between our two nations under previous administrations.”

The meeting will comprise the highest-level talks between the US and Israel since President Joe Biden entered the Oval Office and will undoubtedly focus first on the pressing issue of Iran’s ongoing and current drive to produce a nuclear weapon.