February 5, 2021 – 23 Shevat 5781

5:01 p.m. NYC E.S.T.

Sabbath Ends: 6:03 p.m. NYC E.S.T.

Sabbath Ends: Rabbenu Tam 6:33 p.m. NYC E.S.T.

Weekly Reading: Yisro

Weekly Haftara: Bi’shenas Mos HaMelech (Isaiah 6:1-7:6, 9:5-6 Ashkenazim; Isaiah 6:1-13 Sephardim)

Daf Yomi: Pesachim 76

Mishna Yomit: Ohalos 14:7 – 15:1

Halacha Yomit: Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayyim 36:1-3

Rambam Yomi: Hilchos Tum’as Tzara’as chap. 11-13

Earliest time for Tallis and Tefillin: 6:09 a.m. NYC E.S.T.

Sunrise: 7:01 a.m. NYC E.S.T.

Latest Kerias Shema: 9:35 a.m. NYC E.S.T.

Sunset: 5:19 p.m. NYC E.S.T.

This Shabbos is Shabbos Mevarchim. We bless the new month of Adar. Rosh Chodesh Adar is two days, this coming Friday and Shabbos. The molad is Friday morning, 19 minutes and 4 chalakim (a chelek is 1/18 of a minute) after 6:00 a.m [in Jerusalem]. We do not say Av Harachamim, nor is there Hazkaras Neshamos, but we continue with Ashrei; we return the Torah scroll to the Ark and the chazzan says half-Kaddish. Rosh Chodesh, Thursday evening. Ma’ariv as usual. In the Shemoneh Esreh we add Ya’aleh VeYavo. If one forgot to include Ya’aleh VeYavo (at Ma’ariv only) one does not repeat (Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayim 422:1, based on Berachos 30b, which explains that this is due to the fact that we do not sanctify the month at night). Following the Shemoneh Esreh, the chazzan recites Kaddish Tiskabbel followed by Aleinu and Mourner’s Kaddish, Friday morning: see next week’s luach.

The following chapters of Tehillim are being recited by many congregations and Yeshivos for our brothers and sisters in Eretz Yisrael: Chapter 83, 130, 142. – Y.K.