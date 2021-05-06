Photo Credit: JewishPress.com / HLJ
Israeli organic produce is sold by Meshek Friedman of Moshav Paran, in the Arava.

The season is on for the sale of fresh produce grown in the Arava region, a geographic area south of the Dead Sea basin which forms part of the border between Israel to the west and Jordan to the east.

Fresh organic produce straight from the farm is sold by Meshek Friedman of Moshav Paran.

Farmers from ‘Meshek Friedman’ in Moshav Paran sell organic fruit and vegetables each week at locations throughout southern Israel.

Advertisement

Borodovsky’s Plant Nursery & Towel Outlet hosts a farmer’s market twice a week for locals to buy Arava fruit and vegetables in the northeastern Negev city of Arad, a 30-minute drive to the Dead Sea hotel strip.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleMeron, Wokeness, and the Sabbatical Year
Next articleMr. Penny Pincher
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
Loading Facebook Comments ...