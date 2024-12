An IDF pilot drew a cloud trail for the hostages. It was seen over Israel and Gaza on Monday morning.

“The ‘Hostages Symbol,’ a tied yellow ribbon symbolizing solidarity and support for the return of the hostages, appeared in the skies of Israel this morning.

The artist – a pilot; the brush – an airplane. This stunning image was visible from dozens of cities and towns across the… pic.twitter.com/YhLFzHcJ9P

— Bring Them Home Now (@bringhomenow) December 16, 2024