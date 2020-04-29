Photo Credit: Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90
The Air Force flies over Sharei Tzedek Medical center in Jerusalem on Independence Day. April 29, 2020

The Israeli Air Force acrobatic team flew over all the hospitals of Israel on Israel’s 72 Independence Day, to honor the medical staff during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Hadassah Ein Kerem
Sharei Tzedek Medical Center
Ziv Hospital
Ichilov Hospital

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...