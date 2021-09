Photo Credit: Tomer Neuberg / Flash 90

Soldiers from the Israel Defense Forces were out en masse on Sunday (Sept. 5) assisting volunteers of the “Alon and Ella” movement with final preparations for Rosh Hashana, the two-day Jewish New Year, which begins Monday (Sept. 6) at sunset.

The Israeli soldiers helped the movement’s volunteers prepare food to be distributed to people and families in need in southern Tel Aviv ahead of the upcoming Rosh Hashana holiday.