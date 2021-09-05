Photo Credit: Meshek Achiya
The Meshak Achiya farm

In an agreement reached between the Meshek Achiya Farm and Defense Minister Gantz, 170 dunams of olive trees and vineyards near Shilo will be duplicated to a new location, according to a report by Carmel Dangor of Kan News on Sunday evening.

The High Court ruled that 170 dunams of Achiya farmland, which was planted on survey land, is to be destroyed by October of this year. The court did not rule that anyone else had proven ownership of the land in question.

Advertisement

According to the agreement with the Defense Minister, the farm will be copied to the new location in February 2023, east of the Adi Az outpost, which is just south of Achiya, in the Binyamin region.

Survey land is land that has no known owners, but has not yet been declared state land.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleHalt To Tenant Evictions Extended By State Legislature Republicans: Dems Just Kicking the Can Down the Road
Next articleIDF Helps ‘Alon & Ella’ with Final Preparations for Rosh Hashana
Jewish Press News Desk
JewishPress.com brings you the latest in Jewish news from around the world. Stay up to date by following up on Facebook and Twitter. Do you have something noteworthy to report? Submit your news story to us here.
Loading Facebook Comments ...