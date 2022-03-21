Photo Credit: IDF
"We salute you, Tal!" the IDF wrote in its tweet on World Downs Syndrome Day. Tal, who has Downs Syndrome, serves the IDF in its Central Command.

On World Downs Syndrome Day, the Israel Defense Forces tweeted a photo of Tal, a recruit with Downs Syndrome who serves in the IDF Central Command.

Advertisement

“To all people with disabilities—don’t be afraid to volunteer for the army and go through a meaningful experience,” the IDF wrote in a tweet.

“Meet Tal, a soldier with Down Syndrome who proudly serves Israel in the IDF Central Command.”

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleFirst Jewish Communal Matzah-Baking Launched in Gulf Nations
Next articleNY-Based Venture Capital Firm Donates Bedding, Food for Hundreds of Ukrainian Refugees in Moldova
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
Loading Facebook Comments ...