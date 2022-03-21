Photo Credit: IDF

On World Downs Syndrome Day, the Israel Defense Forces tweeted a photo of Tal, a recruit with Downs Syndrome who serves in the IDF Central Command.

"To all people with disabilities—don't be afraid to volunteer for the army and go through a meaningful experience." Meet Tal, a soldier with Down Syndrome who proudly serves Israel in the IDF Central Command. On #WorldDownSyndromeDay, we salute you, Tal! pic.twitter.com/w3KBiAfbYV — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 21, 2022

