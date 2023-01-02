Photo Credit: IDF

More than 1,000 rockets — 1,162, to be precise — were fired at Israel by Gaza terrorists in 2022, the IDF said in a statement.

According to the statistics published Monday, just one rocket was fired at the Jewish State from Lebanon.

The Iron Dome aerial defense system intercepted 97 percent of the rockets.

There were also more than 7,500 rock-throwing attacks — an average of more than 20 per day — by Palestinian Authority terrorists bent on murdering Israelis, and more than 1,200 firebombing attacks (Molotov cocktails) carried out with the same goal, the IDF said. There were 285 shooting attacks and 14 stabbing attacks on Israelis as well.

A Palestinian Authority state living in peace alongside the State of Israel?

Yeah, right.