Israel Defense Forces statistics show more than 1,000 rockets were fired at the Jewish State from Gaza in 2022.

More than 1,000 rockets — 1,162, to be precise — were fired at Israel by Gaza terrorists in 2022, the IDF said in a statement.

According to the statistics published Monday, just one rocket was fired at the Jewish State from Lebanon.

The Iron Dome aerial defense system intercepted 97 percent of the rockets.

There were also more than 7,500 rock-throwing attacks — an average of more than 20 per day — by Palestinian Authority terrorists bent on murdering Israelis, and more than 1,200 firebombing attacks (Molotov cocktails) carried out with the same goal, the IDF said. There were 285 shooting attacks and 14 stabbing attacks on Israelis as well.

A Palestinian Authority state living in peace alongside the State of Israel?

Yeah, right.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

