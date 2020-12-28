Photo Credit: GPO

This year’s election, set for March 23, 2021, presents special difficulties due to the danger of contagion from the coronavirus as Israeli voters exercise their right to choose the next government.

However, Central Elections Committee director-general Orly Adas presented a range of measures at a briefing with journalists intended to prevent the virus from spreading while voters cast their ballots. Among the most innovative is the introduction of drive-thru balloting and other special voting set-ups to service voters who are unwell or who are under quarantine.