Photo Credit: Thomas Breher / Pixabay

Israel military officials said late Monday night that one rocket was launched from Gaza towards southern Israel a few minutes after midnight.

However, the rocket failed to cross the border and did not reach Israeli territory.

The Red Alert incoming rocket siren was triggered about four minutes after midnight in the Gaza Belt community of Kibbutz Keren Shalom, along Israel’s southern border.

As a result, families in the area were forced to wake their sleeping children and drag them to safety as they raced to nearby bomb shelters.

At that distance from Gaza Jewish residents have barely ten seconds to take cover before a rocket makes impact.