Photo Credit: Gershon Elinson / Flash 90

It’s that time of year again, when grove workers at kibbutzim are out there harvesting those luscious dates — and there are so many different varieties!

But municipal landscape employees are doing the exact same thing, and more, because those folks are also carefully cutting the palm leaves as they give the trees their pre-winter “trim.”

These beautiful, fan-like leaves are gathered into bunches of 10, which are then sold to community residents (or sometimes even just given away) for use as live, green schach for their sukkahs.