Photo Credit: Gershon Elinson / Flash 90
Israelis harvest in a dates palm cultivation at the Sde Eliyahu kibbutz, on September 07 , 2020, before the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.

It’s that time of year again, when grove workers at kibbutzim are out there harvesting those luscious dates — and there are so many different varieties!

But municipal landscape employees are doing the exact same thing, and more, because those folks are also carefully cutting the palm leaves as they give the trees their pre-winter “trim.”

These beautiful, fan-like leaves are gathered into bunches of 10, which are then sold to community residents (or sometimes even just given away) for use as live, green schach for their sukkahs.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
