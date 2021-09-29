Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

Jewish men gathered at the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem to dance with the Torah scrolls in “second hakafot” immediately following the close of the holiday of Simchat Torah. In Israel, Jews dance with the Torah scrolls again in solidarity with their brethren abroad on the evening in which Diaspora Jewry starts its celebration of the holiday.

Simchat Torah marks the end of the annual cycle of the reading of the Torah and the beginning of the next cycle.