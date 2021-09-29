Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90
Jewish men carry Torah scrolls as they dance during post-Simchat Torah celebrations at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City, September 28, 2021.

Jewish men gathered at the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem to dance with the Torah scrolls in “second hakafot” immediately following the close of the holiday of Simchat Torah. In Israel, Jews dance with the Torah scrolls again in solidarity with their brethren abroad on the evening in which Diaspora Jewry starts its celebration of the holiday.

Simchat Torah marks the end of the annual cycle of the reading of the Torah and the beginning of the next cycle.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
