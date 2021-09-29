Photo Credit: Mary T. Bassett / Twitter profile photo

Former New York City Health Commissioner Mary Bassett, who claims the coronavirus pandemic revealed “inequities driven by structural racism,” has been tapped by Governor Kathy Hochul to replace New York State Health Department chief Dr. Howard Zucker.

The former Cuomo appointee submitted his resignation last week amidst escalating tensions over his role in a coverup of coronavirus deaths in nursing homes by the administration of former Governor Andrew Cuomo. Zucker headed the administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Mary T. Bassett is a highly regarded public health expert & an exemplary public servant. As @HealthNYGov’s next Commissioner, I look forward to working with Dr. Bassett to stop the spread of COVID, improve health equity, and keep New Yorkers safe and healthy. — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) September 29, 2021

Bassett, a former official with the administration of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, will assume her new position on December 1, Hochul told reporters on Wednesday.

“It is with deep gratitude that I step away from my role as FXBHarvard director to return to NY to serve as health commissioner at this pivotal time,” Bassett said in a statement issued following the appointment. “The pandemic underscored the importance of public health, while also revealing inequities driven by structural racism,” she said.

As we move to end the pandemic, we have a unique opportunity to create a state that is more equitable for all New Yorkers. I thank @GovKathyHochul for the opportunity and look forward to working with the team at @HealthNYGov. https://t.co/z4caeVaoEp — Dr. Mary T. Bassett (@DrMaryTBassett) September 29, 2021

In her statement announcing the appointment, Hochul said the new health commissioner helps fulfill her inaugural pledge “to build a talented team with the skills, knowledge, and expertise to stop the spread of COVID-19, return our lives to normalcy, and move our state forward.

“Dr. Bassett is both a highly regarded public health expert and an exemplary public servant, and I look forward to working with her to keep New Yorkers safe and healthy,” the governor added.