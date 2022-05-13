Photo Credit: Amichai Ben-David

The Jewish community has redeemed a new building in Hebron on Friday. The three-story building is on the main road in Hebron, between the entrance to Kiryat Arba and Beit Hashalom. It is being called Beit HaTkuma.

We are posting the above photos for Malkah, who is upset watching the Arabs rip down the Israeli flags near Jaffa Gate, as well as all the PLO terror flags waving outside the Jerusalem police station and inside the Old City.

הלווית הכתבת הפלסטינית שירין אבו עאקלה. עשרות פורעים ערבים עוקרים דגלי ישראל סמוך לשער יפו pic.twitter.com/HQXawUzZ4Y — גלעד כהן | Gilad Cohen (@GiladCohenJR) May 13, 2022

شاهد| تغطية صحفية: “شبان يُنزلون الأعلام الإســـرائيلية ويرفعون الأعلام الفلسطينية في القدس تزامنًا مع تشييع جثمان الصحفية شيرين أبو عاقلة”. pic.twitter.com/JSZQOlcwUJ — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) May 13, 2022

הלווית העיתונאית בירושלים, מחבלים ערבים זורקים אבנים וחפצים על כוחותינו pic.twitter.com/5M32JSji4E — בז news (@1717Bazz) May 13, 2022