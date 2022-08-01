Home Media Photo of the Day Overhead in Jerusalem MediaPhoto of the Day Overhead in Jerusalem By Photo of the Day - 5 Av 5782 – August 1, 2022 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter <noscript><iframe frameBorder="0" style="border:none; overflow:hidden; width:105px; height:21px; background-color:transparent;" data-src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/like.php?href=https://www.jewishpress.com/multimedia/photos/overhead-in-jerusalem/2022/08/01/&layout=button_count&show_faces=false&width=105&action=like&colorscheme=light&height=21" class="lazyload" src=""><noscript><iframe frameBorder="0" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/like.php?href=https://www.jewishpress.com/multimedia/photos/overhead-in-jerusalem/2022/08/01/&layout=button_count&show_faces=false&width=105&action=like&colorscheme=light&height=21" style="border:none; overflow:hidden; width:105px; height:21px; background-color:transparent;"></noscript></noscript>tweet Photo Credit: Nati Shohat/Flash90 Advertisement RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Obituaries Rabbi Yitzchok Tuvia Weiss, Head of Jerusalem’s Eida HaChareidis, Passes Away Jerusalem Terror Attack on Bus in Ramot, Jerusalem (Updated) Where Am I Where Am I: Flag Row Facebook Loading Facebook Comments ... Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Facebook. Headlines Government New Head for Israel’s Atomic Energy Commission as Iran Activates Hundreds of New Centrifuges Headline Smotrich Makes Ben-Gvir an Offer He Can’t Refuse Latest News Stories Government New Head for Israel’s Atomic Energy Commission as Iran Activates Hundreds of New Centrifuges Headline Smotrich Makes Ben-Gvir an Offer He Can’t Refuse UN UN’s Guterres: World is Just ‘One Miscalculation Away from Nuclear Annihilation’ Syria ‘Alarm Bells’ in Israel over China Aid that Could up Syria’s Intel Capabilities Holocaust Romania, Israel Ink Agreement for Compensation to Holocaust Survivors Where Am I Where Am I: Alien Spaceship News Briefs News Briefs Fitch Maintains Israel’s A+ Rating with a Stable Outlook Turkey Russia Nears Completion of Turkey’s First Nuclear Plant Sponsored Post This Tisha B’Av, Don’t Just Go Through The Motions Sponsored Posts Sponsored Post Recommended Today Archaeology IDF Soldiers Uncover 1500-Year-Old Convent with Mosaic Floor in Military Fire Zone Sports Everybody Reports Israel Hosted French Soccer Cup with Huge Stars But No One Says Why IDF & Security New IDF Policy Targets Recruits Who Leave Haredi Life Politics Jared Kushner’s Book: Bibi Was So Cheerless About Jerusalem Declaration, Trump Almost Nixed It Something Random from the Week Zionism And The Power To Rule Over Others In Print Rabbi Uri Pilichowski