View of Nahal Peres (Peres River) in the Judean Desert, on December 31, 2020.

Nachal Peres, a river running through the Negev, is named for Israel’s late Ninth President Shimon Peres, who passed away five years ago Monday.

Peres served twice as a prime minister, and finally as Israel’s president.

Israel’s political leadership gathered Monday at the Mount Herzl state cemetery to observe the fifth anniversary of Peres’ passing, together with members of his family.

Among those who delivered remarks were Israel’s current President Isaac Herzog, and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

But it is the beauty of the peaceful Peres River that will prove eternal.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
