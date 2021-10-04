Photo Credit: David Buimovitch / Flash 90.

Democratic New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez, chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, says he will bring to the Senate floor Monday evening the previously-blocked $1 billion bill to replenish Israel’s Iron Dome anti-missile system.

US House Passes $1 Billion Iron Dome Replenishment Bill in Bipartisan 420 to 9 Vote

The US House of Representatives passed a stand-alone bill (H.R. 5323) to replenish Israel’s Iron Dome anti-missile defense system, after progressives in the Democratic party forced the $1 billion Iron Dome provision out of the broader spending bill in the Congressional vote last month.

The special funding measure to replenish the Tamir interceptor missiles for the Iron Dome aerial defense system passed in a House vote of 420 to 9, with two members voting “present”.

The bill was to have been brought by Menendez to the floor last Thursday but was delayed in hopes of persuading Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) to remove his block on the request.

Senator Rand Paul Blocks Iron Dome ‘Hotline’ Funding

Paul’s block initially prevented the bill from being passed in a “hotline” request, which requires unanimous consent in the Senate.

