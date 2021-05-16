Photo Credit: Yogev Hillel/TPS
Iron Dome interception over central Israel. May 2021

If Israel didn’t have the Iron Dome anti-missile system, the IDF would instead have flattened Gaza into a permanent parking lot with the first batch of rockets launched at a major Israeli city. Instead, it accepts the incoming Hamas rocket attacks, and does pinpoint attacks on select Hamas targets with much more limited effectiveness, allowing for future rounds of Hamas attacks against Israel after Hamas has recouped.

Still, the technology is amazing, and it makes for some very pretty pictures.

Photos by Yogev Hillel/TPS:


Photos by Avi Roccah/Flash90:

 

