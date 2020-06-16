Home Media Photo of the Day SinkholesMediaPhoto of the DaySinkholesBy Photo of the Day - 24 Sivan 5780 – June 16, 20200 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet Photo Credit: Mila Aviv/FLASH90 Sinkholes at the Dead Sea.Advertisement RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Photo of the DayFirst International Dead Sea Photo Competition Attracts Global Attention WeatherGood Morning, Kinneret Water Level Just 12.2 Inches from Full The EnvironmentWater Authority Mulls Best Time to Open Degania Dam Wordpress / Spot.IMFacebook Loading Facebook Comments ... Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Facebook. Headlines USMassive US Wireless Outage Affects Hundreds of Thousands in Possible DDoS Attack NYNYPD to Disband Anti-Crime Plainclothes UnitLatest News Stories USMassive US Wireless Outage Affects Hundreds of Thousands in Possible DDoS Attack NYNYPD to Disband Anti-Crime Plainclothes Unit CoronavirusThree New York Orthodox Jews Sue Cuomo, de Blasio Over Coronavirus Restrictions HeadlineGreenblatt: Sovereignty in Judea and Samaria Not Illegal, Land not ‘Palestinian’ GazaIDF Firing on Gaza Target Following Rocket Attack IranIran Warns IAEA Not to Take Action Based on ‘Zionist Regime’ Information News Briefs News BriefsIsraeli Forces Arrest 2 Suspects in Jerusalem Firebomb Attack News BriefsSyrian Observatory: 24 Iranian-Backed Militiamen Killed in Israeli Strikes in 3 WeeksSponsored PostNavigating a Delicate Balancing Act During the Coronavirus Crisis and Beyond Sponsored Posts Sponsored Post Recommended Today BedouinMeet Bedouin Super Woman Asmahan Abu Yeheya: 6 Kids, 2 Jobs, 16 Years as MDA Volunteer GovernmentIsrael’s Education Ministry (Finally) Announces When 2019/20 Ends Health and MedicineInternational Blood Donation Day: One family – 600 Units of Blood Photo of the DayPresidential Residence Cleansed following Coronavirus Scare Something Random from the WeekRabbi Stabbed in London’s Stamford Hill, Assailant Arrested Diaspora Hana Levi Julian