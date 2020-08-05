Photo Credit: courtesy, Tel Aviv-Yafo municipality
The Flag of Lebanon shined brightly on the Tel Aviv-Yafo municipality building Wednesday evening, August 5 2020, to show solidarity with the people of Lebanon over the tragic disaster that struck Beirut.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
