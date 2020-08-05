Photo Credit: courtesy, Tel Aviv-Yafo municipality
The Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality lit up the municipality building on Wednesday evening in solidarity with the Lebanese people following the explosion disaster in Beirut on Tuesday.
