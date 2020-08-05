Photo Credit: Jewish Press

This Monday, August 10, will be the first annual Fashion Detour Runway Show in the Catskills, which I will be running and hosting. Proceeds from the event will benefit Chai Lifeline.

This grand event is made possible by a collaboration of like-minded individuals, teamwork, and comradery. Brands from all over the country will be featuring their collections at the show. Each brand, unique in its own right, has struggled in the past months to meet the challenges that many retail and online businesses have faced.

There is so much to be thankful for, and I would especially like to express my gratitude to Chai Lifeline, The Jewish Press, Sushi Tokyo, Boat Café, Izzy’s BBQ, JTribe Radio, and Great Kosher Restaurant Foodies for helping sponsor this amazing event. A special thank you to Elan Kornblum, of Great Kosher Restaurant Foodies, for consulting on marketing. Like the fashion brands to be featured in the show, each of the sponsors is highly dedicated to their customers and their community.

Chai Lifeline is an amazing organization guided by the principles that seriously ill children need and deserve as happy and normal a childhood as possible and that illness affects each member of the family. I have always been struck by the ways that the organization has brought joy and fun back into these children’s lives.

When planning this event, I thought to myself, “What better way to celebrate than with a show that benefits families and children, and also gives business owners a chance to engage with their community on a new level?” Additionally, I am glad to be part of a fashion event that will empower Jewish women and feature models of various ages and body types.

The Fashion Detour Runway Show will be held behind Sushi Tokyo, right next to scenic Loch Sheldrake – the perfect outdoor spot for any simcha, special occasion, or in this case, fashion show! Those attending will be required to wear face masks.

The event starts at noon. Upon arrival, attendees will receive a swag bag filled with goodies. At 12:30, the show will begin, and there will be an array of looks walking the runway. These include bridal gowns, dresses, two-piece styles, as well as accessories to complete the looks. Ariel Katz, of Ahava Productions, will be providing the music as the models grace the runway. Katz runs Ahava Radio Network, the largest Jewish radio station in the tri-state area. Ahava Productions will create an exciting and inspirational ambience that will be the perfect backdrop for the show.

After the runway show, there will be a Q & A with Betty Gulko in which she will share her thoughts on finding the good in everything. Afterwards, food and drinks will be available for purchase from Sushi Tokyo and JUS by Julie.

The list of fashion brands participating is extraordinary. I appreciate their involvement and am excited to be working with all of them:

Mezzo is an eveningwear brand with two locations in Cedarhurst and Brooklyn. Mezzo’s collection features special occasion, casual, and eveningwear pieces. Incorporating lace and interesting, figure-flattering silhouettes, this European line feels luxe and modern.

Esteem Couture NY will feature its high-end collection that bridges the modern world and the modest world. Esteem Couture NY’s well-cut garments have a contemporary aesthetic and incorporate smocked details and a unique use of fabrics to create subtle drama.

Harriet & Mary is a women’s apparel brand that has been a mainstay in the clothing industry for generations. The president and designer, Lily Abadi, is the creative force behind the brand. Lily designs her own line of clothing for stores throughout Brooklyn, and with her brand Harriet & Mary seeks to make clothing that women will gravitate towards and be excited to wear. The clothing is classic with beautiful fabrics and silhouettes.

Jupe NYC, a chic and effortless brand, will feature clothes that range from feminine to sleek and modern. Jupe NYC carries dresses, outerwear, tops, skirts, and more. The apparel at Jupe NYC has both ease and elegance, without compromising on style.

ChiChi NYC is a brand that features trendy, fashion-forward pieces, and has two locations in Flatbush and Boro Park. ChiChi NYC offers denim skirts, printed and elegant dresses, tops, and more.

ModShop NY, founded by Mushky Rosenfeld, was created on the idea that “dressing modestly and feeling stylish shouldn’t be difficult or break the bank.” The brand’s mission is to bring you pieces you can enjoy without compromising on your standards. The ModShop NY collection includes clothing for women and kids. The effortlessly chic styles are elevated and special.

For gowns we will have Kaituz, owned by the inimitable Marlene Kolangi, who designs stunning gowns that range from ethereal to classic to modern. Kaituz offers clients a comprehensive line of wigs, gowns, and makeup, and also offers wedding planning services.

Fabric Palace will be showcasing bridal, mother-of-the-bride, and sister-of-the-bride gowns at the fashion show. For over 30 years, Fabric Palace has been a well-known and respected fabric store in Brooklyn, carrying the largest selection of high-end fabrics, lace, beads, silks, novelties, and much more from the top designer houses, such as Chanel, Gucci, Prada, Vera Wang, and Elie Saab. Fabric Palace has now expanded into custom-making eveningwear on premises. The exceptional service offered at Fabric Palace will make it your convenient one-stop shop for all your occasion needs. For an appointment, please contact Judy at 917-731-1059.

Designs By Leah Israel will be presenting beautiful outfits and dresses. Designs By Leah Israel offers women dresses with luxe fabrics and attention to detail, including pleats and tulle, to create interesting silhouettes, asymmetrical hemlines, and figure-flattering seams and cuts. You can peruse the looks from the collection at https://leahisrael.com.

Raza Designs, a maxi-dress brand, will be featuring dresses that speak to the woman who appreciates taste and quality in design. Many of the brand’s maxi-dresses have hidden zippers, perfect for nursing mothers. Women of all ages can appreciate her designs, prints, and silhouettes which are both modern and modest. You can peruse and shop her looks online at https://razadesigns.myshopify.com.

GALS of NEW YORK was established for the woman who, every so often (or too often!) gets frustrated and discouraged when she can’t find what to wear. GALS of NEW YORK outfits her with reliable wardrobe staples so that she always feels like the bold and beautiful woman she is meant to be. The brand’s maxi-dress collection is out now, and you can shop the dresses online at www.galsofnewyork.com.

Better Call Bella, a rental gown and eveningwear brand, will be sponsoring a portion of the swag bag given to attendees at the show. Better Call Bella is a peer-to-peer fashion rental platform that connects women based on shared beliefs and needs. It is a community marketplace where women can rent or buy unique pieces from fellow women around the world.

Childrenswear will also be featured at this fabulous event. Andy & Evan, an award-winning childrenswear brand, produces clothing infused with quality, functionality, and wearability. Andy & Evan is carried at thousands of retailers worldwide and is offered in sizes newborn through seven for both boys and girls. Andy & Evan carries a wide range of pieces, from feminine whimsical pieces for girls to tailored suits for boys. They also carry swim, outerwear, and accessories.

Kidichic, a brand synonymous with premier kids clothing, will be presenting at the show as well. Kidichic is dedicated to delivering stylish childrenswear for boys and girls from babies to teens. The brand has a wide range of distinctive outfits that truly reflect the unique personalities of children. Through the various styles, including both dressy and casual attire, Kidichic displays a refinement that is both functional and stylish.

Models will be adorned with jewelry from Gamzo & Co., owned by Yehuda Gamzo, who will showcase his tennis bracelets, necklaces, and earrings. To complement the bridal gowns, Shoe Palace NY will be outfitting models with their Emzee shoe, a dyeable 2- or 3-inch wedge sneaker that is the perfect complement to any gown in any color.

What runway show would be complete without an amazing photographer, makeup artist, and makeup? Miriam Gold Photography will be capturing the event. She is known for her award-winning photography and for capturing the special moments in people’s lives. Models’ makeup will be done by the talented Makeup by Batya, a makeup artist and CEO of Sukiru Beauty (https://sukirubeauty.com). Their hair will be done by hair stylists from the Hair + Blush Academy. The Hair + Blush Academy gives women the opportunity to dive into the beauty industry with informative classes, product recommendations, hot techniques, and genuine skills. Created by professionals, this value-packed online makeup and hairstyling course will be the first and last cosmetology course you’ll ever have to take.

Makeup used at the event will include cosmetics from Aneley Cosmetics, owned by Yelena Kalendareva. Aneley Cosmetics is an all-natural makeup brand that has specially formulated natural and organic makeup that can be applied after facials, waxing, and cosmetic procedures. The comprehensive line includes everything from foundation that self-adjusts to a person’s skin tone to eyeshadow, lipsticks, and a Shabbat powder line.

Another featured brand will be The Honest Jeweler, a brand that specializes in personalized gifts and jewelry. The Honest Jeweler is owned by Rachel Samani, and her beautiful necklaces, bracelets, and rings are inscribed according to clients’ specifications. The Honest Jeweler also offers personalized jewelry and gifts done on-site at corporate events, special occasions, and bar/bat mitzvahs.

For skincare, S’Terra Products will be providing one of their luxurious all-natural handmade products for the event. Their array of exfoliating and moisturizing soaps, rejuvenating hair oil, body balms and butters with prebiotics, hydra baby balm with prebiotics, and more, have restorative properties. S’Terra Products are PETA-certified, vegan and cruelty-free.

Cleo + Coco, an all-natural deodorant brand, will be sponsoring cleansing bars for the swag bag. Cleo + Coco, owned by founder Suzannah Raff, has created award-winning natural deodorants that combine natural charcoal with botanicals for protection that lasts all day. Activated charcoal cleanses and purifies skin while absorbing odor. Magnesium-rich bentonite clay removes impurities on the skin’s surface while infusing it with a much-needed mineral, while plant powders absorb excess moisture. Cleo + Coco also carries dry shampoos/body powders, and none of their products have hidden chemicals or fragrances.

La Plume Lingerie, another contributor to our event, is a store in Monsey, NY whose goal is to “put pride in your lingerie shopping.” The beautiful store gives clients vibes of confidence and serenity so they can pause and treat themselves with respect. La Plume Lingerie carries the most extensive line of undergarments to fit women of all sizes, in all stages, with exceptionally fine professional fitters. They also carry an amazing line of sleepwear and beautiful select lingerie products so you don’t have to travel far away to look and feel your best.

The Fashion Detour Runway Show will be a great event to bring moms, friends, and daughters together. You can purchase tickets online at thefashiondetour.ticketleap.com. Tickets are $18 and $36 and include the runway show, a swag bag, and the Q & A with Betty Gulko. Come see the myriad of looks walk the runway, support a great cause, and revel in the excitement!