Chief Rabbi of Tzfat (Safed), Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, IDF Reserve soldiers and Orthodox Jews pray and dance during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, in northern Israel on October 21, 2024.
Advertisement
Chief Rabbi of Tzfat (Safed), Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, IDF Reserve soldiers and Orthodox Jews pray and dance during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, in northern Israel on October 21, 2024.
Printed from: https://www.jewishpress.com/multimedia/photos/the-rav-and-the-reservists/2024/10/22/
Scan this QR code to visit this page online: