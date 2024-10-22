Photo Credit: Michael Giladi/ Flash90

Chief Rabbi of Tzfat (Safed), Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, IDF Reserve soldiers and Orthodox Jews pray and dance during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, in northern Israel on October 21, 2024.

Photo of the Day
Every day we try to bring you an interesting photo of the day related to Israel or the Jewish People. If you have a photo you'd like to submit, send it to us with this submission form.

