Photo Credit: Wilson Center website

A Pentagon official told Sky News in Arabic that the investigation being conducted by intelligence agencies in Washington into the leaking to Tehran documents of the IDF plan to strike Iran has begun to indicate “suspicion” of the involvement of a senior employee in the Pentagon.

The American official added that the employee suspected of leaking the documents is an American of Iranian origin named Ariane Tabatabai.

Advertisement





Ariane Tabatabai is an Iranian-American scholar of political science, writer, and senior policy advisor to the United States Department of Defense. After the Biden administration took office in January 2021, she joined the US negotiating team in nuclear negotiations with Iran. Between 2021 and 2022, she served as an advisor to Robert Malley, the chief promoter of pushing a deal with Iran at any cost.

Members of the US Congress, especially Republicans, have pointed out that Robert Malley was investigated after being suspected of having dealt with classified information without prior permission and of having secret contacts with Iranian figures.

Tablet Magazine accused Tabatabai of being an Iranian agent (High-Level Iranian Spy Ring Busted in Washington).

We Iranians always knew who Ariane Tabatabai is. We tried to warn you. She has now been implicated by @IsraelHayomHeb as the person who leaked Israel’s attack plans to the regime in Iran. Next time, LISTEN TO US. pic.twitter.com/fsMfwJ6pVa — ???? ???? ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) October 22, 2024

While awaiting the results of the official investigation, the official explained that the intelligence and armed services committees in Congress had been informed of this matter, especially since the suspect had a “top secret clearance that gives her the right to view highly classified information.”

According to the information obtained by Sky News Arabia, the suspect Ariane Tabatabai, who has not been convicted yet, works as the director of the office of the Assistant to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin for Special Operations and International Conflicts.

Washington has opened an investigation into the unauthorized leak of classified documents that include an assessment of Israel’s plans to attack Iran, according to three US officials who spoke to The Associated Press.

A fourth official verified that the documents appeared to be official and authentic.

The documents, attributed to the US National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and the National Security Agency, indicate that Israel is continuing to move military assets in order to launch a military attack in response to the massive Iranian ballistic missile attack that occurred on October 1.

The documents were available to share as part of the “Five Eyes” intelligence alliance, which includes the United States, Britain, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia.

Turns out there may be a sixth pair of eyes in the room, belonging to Iran.

Share this article on WhatsApp: