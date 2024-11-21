<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ouQAf9Xu7RE?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

What is your story?

Were your parents abusive to you? Did someone abandon you? Were you bullied? Did you suffer financially? Did you grow up in a dysfunctional family? Did your husband cheat on you?

What was your trauma?

DO YOU WANT TO HEAL YOURSELF NOW?

In this authentic conversation, Chaya Sara Gurewicz and I speak about the healing that is happening all around us. We are living in an age of healing. We are becoming more aware of the different healing modalities that are being used to heal hundreds of thousands of people all over the world. Chaya Sara talks about some of these modalities, as well as her unique healing retreat, called, Awakening Within. The staff at the retreat are committed to meeting each participant as they are. They give whatever type of healing is required, including a technique called rebirthing. (Chaya Sara describes it in detail toward the end of our conversation.) The goal of the retreat is to be present for the participants and to provide them with the personalized healing they need in order to create permanent shifts in their healing.

After the retreat, participants meet at regular check ins to maintain the progress they made. As old patterns are broken and new patterns are put in place, healing continues on a deep level, in a supportive environment.

These retreats are available to men and women, separately (they are not co-ed retreats.)

For further information on the Awakening Within Retreats, please email me at [email protected]

