The Israel Defense Forces detained a Syrian who crossed into the Jewish state’s territory in the Golan Heights on Thursday, the IDF announced.

According to the Israeli military, the suspect individual “did not stop in response to calls by soldiers, was shot in the leg and transferred to Ziv Medical Center in Safed for further treatment and investigation.”

Ynet reported that the suspect crossed into the Israeli side of the Alpha Line, which marks the demilitarized zone between the two countries. He reportedly did not breach the Israeli security fence in the area.

Concerns in Israel have grown in recent months over the possibility of a cross-border mass murder and kidnap attack launched by Iran-backed terrorist militias in southern Syria and targeting the Golan Heights.

The military confirmed to JNS on Nov. 13 that it started work on a barrier on the Golan’s frontier with the Arab Republic “to thwart a possible terrorist invasion and protect the security of Israel’s borders.”

Earlier this month, the IDF revealed that its forces captured a pro-Iranian regime terrorist operative during a raid in Syria. The raid was carried out by members of the Egoz commando unit along with field interrogators of the Military Intelligence Directorate’s Unit 504.

Ali Soleiman al-Assi, from Saida in the southern part of the country, was tasked by Iran with “gathering intelligence on IDF troops in the border area for future terror activity of the network,” the military said.

