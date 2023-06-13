<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/O3KAIwImKWI?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Rebbetzin Margie Szerer talks about the two souls that are present inside of each Jew; the animal soul and the G-dly soul. The two souls are always fighting inside of us. The animal soul pulls us down toward our most basic needs, and our G-dly soul yearns to connect to Hashem. When we are connected to our G-dly soul, we are able to be in a state of emunah (faith in Hashem) and bitachon (trust in Hashem.) Hashem is with us at all times. He often disguises himself in nature. Those who live in the “natural” world live by the forces of nature (weather, stock market, normal explanations for everyday occurrences). People who live with the infinite reality of Hashem are able to see His hand in everyday situations (like the sunrise, a sick child getting healthy, receiving unexpected money.) They know that Hashem is with us all the time everywhere. When we bypass the natural world and are able to see Hashem in our everyday lives, we train ourselves to live in closeness with Him. The greater our bond to Hashem, the greater our trust (bitachon) in Him.

