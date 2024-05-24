<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/JegecjzWInM?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Dr. Chavi Goldberg, founder of CyberSem (https://cybersem.com/) passionately discusses the significance that Jewish learning has in a woman’s life. Just like doctors, lawyers, electricians, and other workers need to take courses and classes to keep up to date on the skills in their field, Jewish women need to do the same. When we learn Torah, it’s not just an intellectual pursuit. We learn the skills that we need to run our homes, be good wives, good mothers, good friends, and good Jews. We need to keep current on how Judaism affects our lives now–this applies to any age. CyberSem offers accredited courses, as well as independent study courses on a variety of Jewish topics. With the flexibility of online learning, women can learn at their own pace and at their own convenience. To contact Chavi directly, please email her at [email protected].